Zoleka Mandela shares health update: 'The CT scan has revealed cancer in both my liver and lungs'

Just a week after sharing that her oncologist had referred her for a CT and bone scan, Zoleka Mandela said one of the scans revealed cancer in her liver and lungs.

"Monday marked my official diagnosis," she wrote in the caption of a brief video of herself. "The CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs.

"I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread."

Mandela, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer – and beat it – added that she is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayer and support she has been receiving.



"Peace, passion and positivity," she wrote.

Last week, the 42-year-old shared that she was scared after being diagnosed with bone metastasis. She said the diagnosis came after she consulted with her general practitioner after battling a painful back for more than a month and "excruciating" pain she could no longer tolerate in her left rib.



