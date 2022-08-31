2h ago

add bookmark

Zoleka Mandela shares health update: 'The CT scan has revealed cancer in both my liver and lungs'

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zoleka Mandela
Zoleka Mandela
Photo: Gallo

Just a week after sharing that her oncologist had referred her for a CT and bone scan, Zoleka Mandela said one of the scans revealed cancer in her liver and lungs. 

"Monday marked my official diagnosis," she wrote in the caption of a brief video of herself. "The CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. 

"I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread." 

Mandela, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer – and beat it – added that she is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayer and support she has been receiving. 

"Peace, passion and positivity," she wrote. 

Last week, the 42-year-old shared that she was scared after being diagnosed with bone metastasis. She said the diagnosis came after she consulted with her general practitioner after battling a painful back for more than a month and "excruciating" pain she could no longer tolerate in her left rib. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zoleka mandelalocal celebrities
For subscribers
Diana's death and the week of grief that followed

4h ago

Diana's death and the week of grief that followed
Martin Freeman on his gritty new role

4h ago

Martin Freeman on his gritty new role
Rouge talks journey of reinvention after hiatus

4h ago

Rouge talks journey of reinvention after hiatus
Two Hollywood stars buy a struggling soccer club

26 Aug

Two Hollywood stars buy a struggling soccer club
Read more here
Showmax
The unofficial documentary: Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road»

26 Aug

The unofficial documentary: Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road»
Mark Wahlberg is reborn to save the world in Infinite»

26 Aug

Mark Wahlberg is reborn to save the world in Infinite»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

26 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Top Brit medical drama in This Is Going To Hurt»

23 Aug

Top Brit medical drama in This Is Going To Hurt»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo