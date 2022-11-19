Indian giant awakens

BUSINESS

The MSCI India index fund delivered a return of 6.59% in rand value from January to the end of last month, compared with the MSCI World Fund’s -7.96% and the MSCI Emerging Market Fund’s -18.73%.



Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at Satrix, says that India’s economy – especially the IT sector – is more service-orientated than, for example, that of China, which has a stronger manufacturing focus.

The service sector is able to withstand more economic downturns than the manufacturing sector. Companies that provide services are the lifeblood of their customers – including in bad economic times, says Williams, adding: “You can’t cut or delay purchases of products until things pick up again, like manufacturers can.”

Speaking at an investment seminar presented by Satrix recently, Williams gave feedback on the performance of the largest index funds.

Satrix is South Africa’s largest index investment company and offers access to index funds and unit trusts for individual and institutional investors, such as pension funds.

Since the early days of the internet, companies around the world have been outsourcing services such as software development, customer service through call centres and back office functions to Indian firms.



The strong focus on service delivery, rather than manufacturing, has suited India well and the country’s companies are more resilient and less exposed to market fluctuations, says Williams.

For decades, India was overlooked in favour of China as an investment destination, but the country is now becoming more popular among investors who have burnt their fingers in China.

Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, said in a company note that people should not make the mistake of thinking there is necessarily a positive relationship between economic growth and investment returns. For example, China’s remarkable economic growth over the past three decades has not led to the same returns in the stock or bond markets. In fact, India’s stock market has outperformed China’s over the past 20 years, even though its economic growth has been much lower than China’s.

The MSCI China index fund’s returns from January to the end of last month were a dismal -34.12%.

Even over a longer investment term of five years, the return was negative (-4.82%) – at a time when the MSCI Emerging Market Fund returned 2.13% and the MSCI World Fund returned 12.12%.

Economists and market analysts predict that the investment party in India will continue for some time, as the market there is supported by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and good earning prospects for Indian companies.

The most important factors that count in India’s favour and can back up economic growth are the country’s relatively young population, with a median age of 28. This is not only positive from a consumer spending point of view, but also highly favourable for India’s labour market. It means that the country has a population that is old – and young – enough to work, says Williams.

The country is also making good progress with technology companies and last year had a total of 44 “unicorns” (privately owned start-ups worth more than $1 billion). This is the third-highest number after the US and China.

