Only the implementation of reforms can turn around failing SA state and economy

Parliament’s decision to expropriate land with compensation reaffirmed the significance of section 21 of the Constitution.

This decision was accompanied by the community and activists of the Wild Coast who protested the surveying for oil and gas on the south-eastern shores of South Africa.

The protest action cemented recent climate gains made by South Africa at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. South Africa is set to receive $6.2 billion (R98 billion) to help end its reliance on coal for electricity production.

In 2022, these developments present a platform for the country to implement its inclusive economic recovery plan on the back of a very difficult 2021.

South Africa entered 2021 with a resurgence of infections as a result of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The decisions by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) led to many sectors and subsectors of the economy freezing operations, deepening the economic crisis.

Academics from various universities of South Africa were keen to understand the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the employment and welfare of South Africans. They sought to contribute to decision-making through data collection by conducting mobile survey through the National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) project.

In July they released findings which showed that:

In March 2021 employment levels were similar to February 2020 after a partial employment recovery in adjusted lockdown level 1; and

The recovery has been uneven by gender. Women’s employment in March 2021 remains 8% lower than pre-pandemic levels, while men’s employment seems to have fully recovered.

The study also showed that the average Unemployment Insurance Fund-Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (UIF-Ters) recipient received a benefit of approximately R4 100 per month, but lower wage workers benefited significantly more in relative terms.

Women have not benefited from either UIF-Ters or the Covid-19 social relief of distress at the same rates as men, despite being worse affected in terms of job loss (women make up only about 35% to 39% of the beneficiaries of these two grants). Youth aged 18 to 24 experienced the largest employment increase between February 2020 and March 2021 (33% to 35%).

The work of the academics was supported by actual outcomes of some the economic variables of the South African economy. The country’s official unemployment rate increased by 0.5 of a percentage point from 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Stats SA. This is the highest level of unemployment since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in 2008.

The unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition of unemployment, increased by 2.2 percentage points to 46.6% in the third quarter compared with the second quarter of 2021.





These unemployment numbers reflect the weaknesses of n the South African economy. South Africa’s GDP decreased by 1.5% in the third quarter. The trade, catering and accommodation industry decreased by 5.5%, contributing -0.7 of a percentage point to GDP growth.

Decreased economic activities were reported for wholesale, retail and motor trade and catering, as well as for accommodation services.

Of major concern is that the expenditure on real GDP decreased by 1.6% in the third quarter of 2021. The household final consumption expenditure decreased by 2.4% in the third quarter, contributing -1.6 percentage points to total growth and signifying the impact of economic lockdown and the loss of employment during this period.

Of concern for households is the recent decision by the SA Reserve Bank to increase interest rates due to rising prices as a result of bottlenecks in production processes domestically and internationally.

The price pressures are likely to be sustained for the next few years as the world deals with various variants of Covid-19 in the absence of global mandatory vaccination, of an international treaty on the pandemic, and of the myopic behaviour of closing borders by international leaders at the onset of new Covid-19 variants.

In a South Africa that is beset by poor policy implementation, slack capabilities and capacity weaknesses, these challenges call for a new approach in the management of the county and its economy.

In the recent local government elections South Africans showed their unhappiness by staying away from the polling booth and voting the ANC out of local government in key metros, particularly in the Gauteng province. This is a positive sign that in the next election the economy and the ability to implement policies may become electioneering points.



This will disadvantage the governing ANC, which has shown a lack of capability in the implementation of key policies, and which has shown a propensity for repurposing state entities for its private benefit as a result of cadre deployment.

However, the failure of the ANC and the ambition of its policies should be understood within the context of the structure of the South African economy. In November the Competition Commission published a study on the concentration levels and trends in the country. The study drew on the vast of amounts of data routinely collected by industry associations, statistical agencies, regulators and government departments across a wide range of sectors and subsectors. The commission also relied on some mergers and acquisition filings and company annual reports.

The study reconfirms the level of concentration of white ownership and control of the economy, and how market power creates barriers for black entrants, thereby reinforcing the inherited apartheid ownership patterns and exclusion of black people in the ownership and control of the economy.

As a result, the state and its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) remain contested institutions among black entrepreneurs with regards to access to economic opportunities through the procurement and tender systems.

Submissions at the Zondo commission have shown how the concentrated ownership of South African companies by white entrepreneurs intersected with black entrepreneurs and elected government officials in the state capture machinery.

The platform for growth in 2022 has been laid; the electorate has spoken, it is time for investors to put their money back into the economy. As government implements reforms in the energy, telecommunications and logistics sectors – including the privatisation of some of its failing SOEs – South Africa may well achieve a lot in the coming year and shirk its brand as a failing economy as a result of a failing state.