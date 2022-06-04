8h ago

add bookmark

Russian tycoon seen as obstacle to $3bn Zim platinum project

accreditation
Darwendale Platinum Project began in early 2020, but operations were soon halted because of a lack of capital. Photo: iStock
Darwendale Platinum Project began in early 2020, but operations were soon halted because of a lack of capital. Photo: iStock

BUSINESS

Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, which has been struggling to get off the ground for the past two years, has a new challenge – a major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion (R1.8 trillion) mine, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Initial development work on the Darwendale Platinum Project began in early 2020, but operations were soon halted because of a lack of capital. The site has been abandoned since early last year, according to a report by Zimbabwe’s Centre for Natural Resource Governance.

Vitaliy Machitskiy’s Vi Holding, which has a 50% stake, is reluctant to continue investing after years of delays.

But Kuvimba Mining, which owns 50% of the project and which government says it controls, has been unable to attract fresh investment because European platinum buyers do not want to enter into purchase agreements with an entity with Russian shareholders, the people said.

The fear of running up against sanctions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means it is also harder to borrow money to develop the project, they said.

The Darwendale project is “ongoing” and the mine plan is being remodelled, said Simba Chinyemba, Kuvimba’s CEO, declining to provide more details. Kuvimba and Vi Holding each hold half of Great Dyke Investments, which owns the Darwendale deposit.

Chinyemba said:

What I can tell you for a fact is that the project is going ahead.


DEEP TIES TO RUSSIA

Darwendale has been tied to Russia since 2006, when former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe took the concession from a local unit of South Africa’s Impala Platinum and handed it to the Russian investors. The first venture to try to tap the deposit was named Ruschrome Mining -- it included a state-owned mining company, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, Russian defence conglomerate Rostec, Vnesheconombank and Vi Holding.

READ: SA now one of the most unattractive mining investment countries

The venture later became Great Dyke, named after the geological feature where the deposit is found, and Vi Holding became the sole investor from Russia.

Machitskiy, who was born in Irkutsk in Siberia, is a childhood friend of Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec. Machitskiy was on the board of several of Rostec’s units, while Chemezov himself is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he once worked in Germany. Chemezov is sanctioned by the US, the EU and the UK.

Calls to Winston Chitando, Zimbabwe’s mines minister, went unanswered. Onesimo Moyo, the country’s secretary for mines, was said to be in a meeting when he was called.

Igor Higer, the chairperson of Great Dyke and a representative of the Russian investors, did not respond to emailed questions, phone calls or text messages. Vi Holding did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

COMPLICATED OWNERSHIP

Darwendale, if built, could potentially produce 860 000 ounces of platinum group metals a year and the deposit could be exploited for four decades, Great Dyke has said. Output was initially expected to begin last year, but the Russian links and a lack of capital are not the only things that have delayed the project.

Zimbabwe’s government says it controls Kuvimba. But its assets, including the stake in Great Dyke, are the same as those owned until at least late 2020 by Sotic International, a company linked to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwean leader is sanctioned by the US and UK governments due to allegations of corruption.

Government has not said how it acquired the assets or disclosed the identities of the private shareholders who own the 35% of Kuvimba not held by the state.

READ: Russian mining magnate red-flags ENSafrica’s involvement in FNB row

Impala rebuffed an approach from Great Dyke because it was concerned about its ownership, people familiar with the situation said in February.

That opacity of its ownership has also complicated the relations between Great Dyke’s shareholders. Bloomberg

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kuvimbarussiazimbabwedarwendale platinum project

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | My Money: How to plan for a lifestyle change

13 May

Podcast | My Money: How to plan for a lifestyle change
Podcast | My Money | Ageing with dignity

21 Apr

Podcast | My Money | Ageing with dignity
Podcast | My Money | What is a fair fee to pay for financial advice?

07 Apr

Podcast | My Money | What is a fair fee to pay for financial advice?
Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility

04 Feb

Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility
Listen to our latest podcasts.
Voting Booth
A new report by the Electoral Integrity Project, which looks at the quality of electoral integrity worldwide, has identified South Africa as having the second-highest level of integrity in its elections in Africa. Do you agree with the report?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No
52% - 183 votes
Yes
28% - 97 votes
We should be first
20% - 69 votes
Vote
Previous Results
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo