BUSINESS

A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the US, tried to find an answer to the question that biscuit lovers have been arguing about for a long time: How do you separate an Oreo biscuit so that the filling is evenly distributed between the two halves?

The team separated more than a thousand Oreo biscuits in different ways by hand and using a special machine, to determine why the filling almost always sticks to one half.

Crystal Owens, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering at MIT, explains in an article on the institute’s website that if you twist the Oreo to separate the two halves, you mimic a standard test in fluid mechanics which shows how materials deform when put under pressure.

In 95% of cases, the filling was left on one of the halves, regardless of the flavour or how much filling there was.

Mondelez International, which has Oreo factories in 18 countries and produces 40 billion biscuits annually, was not involved in the MIT study, nor did it request it.

The company does say on its website that about half of Oreo connoisseurs separate the biscuit before eating it, or they dip it in a liquid such as milk.

According to the MIT researchers, the fact that the filling mostly sticks to one half is most likely to do with the manufacturing process, which involves the first half being placed in position, the creamy filling being added on top of that half and then the second half being placed on top.

The conclusion of the research?

Owens says there is simply no right or wrong way to separate the two halves of an Orio so that the filling will divide evenly between them.