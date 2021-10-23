Herman Mashaba's 'green mambas' plan to run Jozi

ELECTIONS

This week, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba took his campaign to the Johannesburg city centre, where he preached the message of “revitalising our inner cities” and decisively handling immigration.

Mashaba – who is hoping to return for a second stint as the mayor of Johannesburg after resigning in 2019 following a falling out with the DA – delivered his plan in a stinking parking lot at Remington House, a hijacked building.

He was flanked by Tshwane mayoral hopeful Abel Tau, who left the DA last year to join Mashaba’s party, and Ekurhuleni’s mayoral candidate Tlhogi Moseki.

Not far from where Mashaba sat as he addressed a crowd of not more than 30 people – mostly elderly women – were piles of rubbish and puddles of water from which emanated a foul smell.

Helen Rathopo (75) told City Press that she had come from Caroline Old Age Home near Brixton to hear Mashaba speak.

She had travelled with three other elderly women from the old age home.

She said:

Mashaba is our leader. We support him with all our hearts and we love him. Every time we hear that Mashaba is going to speak, we go there because we love him.

Rathopo said she first met Mashaba when he was still the mayor of Johannesburg, when he came to the old age home and managed to assist one of the residents who had survived an attempted rape.

“It did not even take him a week to solve that problem. The person who tried to do that to that woman lost his job, and that is when we saw that Mashaba is not a person whom, when you ask him for help today, it takes him 10 years to fix the problem. He solves your problem immediately.

“I believe that, if he were to be given a chance, if we all vote for him, we will see a difference in South Africa. He will do what he has promised to do if he is elected. I trust and believe in him,” she said.

Mashaba was mayor of Johannesburg for three years following the 2016 local government election, until he resigned from the DA, claiming that he could not serve in a party that did not take issues of race seriously.

In his speech on Wednesday, he said that cities were the “coalface of government service delivery and their success affects the lives of every resident”.

According to Mashaba, buildings such as Remington House are the epitome of the decay of the inner city. And this is precisely why ActionSA wants to revitalise inner cities and create safe, clean and inclusive spaces for people to live in.

Mashaba said he condemned xenophobia and foreign nationals were welcome in South Africa, however, he was of the view that “we need an immigration system that prohibits people from entering and staying in our country without the proper authorisation to do so. We have laws and policies in place to prevent people from entering our country or staying here illegally, but those laws and policies are simply not enforced.”

The current immigration regime, Mashaba said, hinders local government from delivering effective services to its residents. He cited, as an example, the inability of municipalities to plan and budget effectively because they do not have accurate data on how many residents they are serving.

Mashaba has previously come under fire for his stance on foreign nationals. But he is unperturbed. In fact, he told one of the residents of Remington House – whom he met when he was being led up to see the rest of the building – that he had been called names for years, but would “not be silenced”.

“They use a strategy to silence us by calling us names, because, when you raise these issues, they call you xenophobic and they will call you all sorts of names, but it is because of the breakdown of the rule of law. It has nothing to do with foreign nationals and everything to do with the South African government not following up on the rule of law.

“We want the people of the world to come here and add value to South Africa, but they must come here legally and, when here in South Africa, please respect our laws.”

The man told Mashaba about the dilapidated state of the building and that it lacked basic services. He said residents feared for the wellbeing of the children who lived in the building.

He also said they would go out and vote for ActionSA in the local government elections because they believed that Mashaba would bring change.

The man said:

We do not know politics, but we have seen what you were able to do before and we believe that you can continue where you left off.

Mashaba assured the man that November 1 was “around the corner and we are confident as ActionSA that we will take over the city”.

The 16-storey Remington House has no electricity, no running water or any other services. Its passages are pitch-black and a strong stench permeates the whole building.

From the outside, the building is so dilapidated that some parts of it look like they are about to collapse.

Next, Mashaba moved to an opposite building that had previously been hijacked, but has now been turned into state-of-the-art student accommodation.

He said this was the kind of collaboration, if he became mayor, that his government would seek to get into with private companies in turning hijacked buildings into decent housing.

While he was being shown around the inside of the student accommodation, the few party supporters outside who had joined him encouraged people to vote for the “green mamba”, in reference to the party’s colours.

A group of five women stood on the back of a van, shouting into a microphone that people must “give the green mamba a chance” and vote for the party in the upcoming elections.