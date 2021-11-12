4h ago

Ace Magashule: ‘De Klerk’s death triggers painful memories’

accreditation
Setumo Stone
Former president FW de Klerk, who died on Thursday November 11. Photo: File
Former president FW de Klerk, who died on Thursday November 11. Photo: File

NEWS

“I don’t want to be reminded of apartheid,” was all suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would say on Thursday following the passing of former apartheid state president FW de Klerk, who died at his Fresnaye home in Cape Town on Thursday morning. He was 85.

Magashule told City Press later on Thursday that the passing of De Klerk “brought back memories of so many people who died in our country during apartheid and I do not want to be taken back there”.

He said some of the remains of the victims of apartheid under the stewardship of De Klerk were yet to be located, even though some of the killers – who are still alive today – have information that could assist the authorities.

Magashule said: 

I do not want to be reminded of what apartheid has done to our people. It’s better not to comment about De Klerk.

The ANC on Thursday recognised the role that De Klerk played in the government of national unity post-democracy, under the late former president Nelson Mandela.

“This came about through the process that came with a negotiated settlement of the constitutional democratic order,” said party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He said De Klerk “played a key role in our transition to democracy in the 1990s, which included unbanning political parties and the unconditional release of all political prisoners”, including Mandela.

Mabe said: 

We join the people of South Africa and across the globe in extending our condolences to his family, his foundation, friends and community as we navigate through this difficult period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed, saying that De Klerk “took the courageous decision to unban political parties, release political prisoners and enter into negotiations with the liberation movement amid severe pressure to the contrary from many in his political constituency”.

Ramaphosa said De Klerk was a committed South African who embraced the democratic constitutional dispensation and placed the long-term future of the country ahead of narrow political interests.

Ramaphosa said:

Serving as deputy president from 1994 to 1996, Mr De Klerk played an important role in the government of national unity, dedicating himself to the constitutional imperative of healing the divisions and conflict of our past.

The president said De Klerk’s passing, just weeks before the 25th anniversary of the country’s democratic Constitution, “should inspire all of us to reflect on the birth of our democracy and on our shared duty to remain true to the values of our Constitution”.

