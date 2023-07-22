Alleged drug dealer dies after TV show Sizokuthola's enforcers visit

NEWS

Xolani Khumalo, who presents the popular antidrug show Sizokuthola, is at the centre of a storm after a suspected drug dealer who he and his crew were interrogating died in mysterious circumstances this week.

“The police can confirm that a case of murder was opened at Vosloorus police station and transferred to Katlehong North police station, where an investigation is under way. No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation’s at an advanced stage” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

The drama allegedly started when Khumalo, accompanied by his crew and Gauteng Patrollers, popularly known as amapanyaza, descended on a house in Katlehong in the southeast of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

APARTHEID-STYLE INTERROGATION TACTICS

Apparently acting on a tip-off, they cornered the occupant of the house, one Robert “Kicks” Varrie, and began interrogating him.

Varrie’s girlfriend Eunice Raadt, with whom he lived with their two children, was not home at the time.

READ: ‘Fear keeps me going’, says Moja Love crime buster Xolani Khumalo

Raadt told City Press that she was at a nearby hair salon when an entourage of vehicles passed by.

She said:

I started hearing people making a noise, excited to see Xolani from the Moja Love TV show Sizokuthola. I noticed many people, including amapanyaza and some camera crew. I rushed home and, on arrival, I found my baby on the ground and could hear Kicks screaming inside the house.

Raadt said she was prevented from entering the house, but, through the slightly open door, she was able to see a group of armed men, wearing masks, holding down her boyfriend.



Varrie’s pants were down, with his underwear showing some wetness. According to her, the crew found two sachets containing drugs, but kept demanding that he give them more.

“They then placed a plastic bag around his head and pepper-sprayed it before they suffocated him with it. As they pinned him down, they said he should move his right leg as a signal that he wanted to confess,” she said.

EVIDENCE CONFISCATED

Bystanders were recording the incident on their cellphones while others were trying to call the police to intervene.

Raadt said the “enforcers” then began confiscating people’s cellphones, including hers.

She said:

A few minutes later, I saw a white double-cab bakkie reversing into our yard. Four well-built men loaded Kicks into the back of the bakkie and sped away. I suspect that he was dead at the time and they’d dressed him in my clothes after he’d messed up the ones he was wearing. They clearly didn’t know whose clothes to dress him in.

After the enforcers disappeared with the father of her children, Raadt said that she and some friends started looking for him at local clinics. They were later told that he had been dropped at the Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus.



On arriving there, Raadt and her friends were told by the nurses that Varrie had been declared dead at the time the bakkie had dropped him off.

Rethabile Mofokeng, who lives close to the couple’s house, was also very unlucky with the group of enforcers.

The crew went to her house and searched it, as well as allegedly taking some cash and cellphones. They then demanded that she tell them where she kept her drugs.

“They stripped me before placing a plastic tube around my face and pepper-spraying me. They told me to signal with my right foot when I was ready to tell them where the drugs were. I kept signalling and they’d repeat the process until I told them I was losing my breath. They then left me and went to the guy with whom they’d found me,” she said.

ANOTHER VICTIM BEDRIDDEN

Mofokeng said the assailants then started assaulting her friend, Tsietsi Peele, who was also at the scene. They used a police baton [generally referred to as a donkiekierie] to beat him until it broke. They wanted to know where he was hiding the drugs he was known to sell.

She said:

He kept on telling them that the person who used to sell the drugs had relocated and no longer lived in the yard, but they weren’t convinced. They changed their interrogation method and started throwing him up and letting him fall down while [his arms] were tied with iron bars behind [his back].





Peele was still bedridden yesterday when City Press visited him in Katlehong. The scars and swelling on his body were testimony to a brutal beating. He showed us the remains of the baton with which he had been beaten so hard that it had broken.

According to at least two bystanders, the armed crew also included the local crime-fighting unit Thatha-Zonke, which is notorious for its adaptation of an apartheid-era asphyxiation method called “tubing”. The method involves placing a tube around the face of a victim, preventing them from inhaling oxygen.

In video footage in possession of City Press, the leader of Thatha-Zonke, Mandla Nkambule, appears walking alongside Khumalo and his crew. Nkambule is seen holding a rifle.

Watch the video below:

In an interview with City Press, Nkambule admitted that he had been at the scene, but said he had not entered the house where Varrie was allegedly killed.



“I never entered that property and, for now, I’m waiting for the police to come and take my statement. I have nothing further to say,” he said.

In June this year, Nkambule was featured on the investigative TV show Carte Blanche, in which he said that while his outfit worked alongside the police and the community policing forum, it took a more ruthless approach – to the extent of “fighting fire with fire”.

POPULAR SHOW HAILED

Khumalo shot to prominence when his Sizokuthola show premiered in January 2023 on DStv channel 157. Under the umbrella of Moja Love, the show airs on Sunday evenings.

The show, which is unconventional for South African television, features him pounding the streets in search of drug dealers.

When he finally corners his quarry, he uses confrontational methods to make them reveal their drug stash to the camera crew.

Although viewers watching from the comfort of their homes never get to see the blow-by-blow interrogations, there have always been suspicions that Khumalo and his crew use physical force to get the suspected drug dealers to cooperate and confess.

His anti-drug crusades have earned him accolades in many parts of the country, where he is seen as someone prepared to venture into shadowy territory where the police force is often too afraid or simply reluctant to go.

However, these kudos have been matched by an increasing number of threats on Khumalo’s life.

These death threats have come with such regularity that Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement, wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele, requesting that the popular TV host be given state protection from drug dealers.

ABOVE-BOARD METHODS

Following this much-publicised appeal, Moja Love was quick to allay public fears, insisting that it had tightened security around Khumalo.

In the wake of Varrie’s death this week and the alleged assaults on others, Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said its crew worked within the confines of the law and therefore did not torture suspects.

Quizzed about allegations that members of the crew had used rubber tubing on suspected drug dealers, she said:

“The crew doesn’t carry such objects during productions. We carry equipment to film with and that’s it. The cameras, which show what’s happening in communities, are the crew’s weapons. We comply with the law, as we understand that no one is above it. As per our disclaimer, we work hand in hand with law enforcement.”

However, Raadt told City Press that someone from the TV station had contacted her to arrange a meeting. She said the person was enquiring about Varrie’s dependants and wanted to know how they could help the family.

City Press is in possession of a recording of the conversation between Raadt and the supposed representative.

A highly placed security cluster source said the SA Police Service had approached Moja Love with a view to establishing a working relationship with it after seeing positive results emanating from the show’s efforts.

READ: Moja Love rips off hopeful creatives

However, the source added that those efforts had not resulted in convictions, as members of the crew had not followed due process and had seemed to go overboard. They had also seemingly refused to work with the police in following due process.

A police officer familiar with the discussions confirmed: “This often resulted in cases being thrown out of court on technicalities, but the management of the TV station didn’t want to work with us.”

By the time going to print, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe had declined to comment on whether the TV channel was working with the police for the show.

However, there have been episodes in which police have been involved in raids.