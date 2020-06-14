14 Jun

add bookmark

ANC, EFF agree on postponing local elections

Mandisa Nyathi
The IEC confirmed that a court order was obtained granting a further extension for by-elections to proceed by November 18 this year. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press
The IEC confirmed that a court order was obtained granting a further extension for by-elections to proceed by November 18 this year. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press

POLITICS

The ANC and the EFF have agreed on the proposed postponement by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) of next year’s local government elections.

The two parties even suggested that the elections should be consolidated, with national, provisional and local government elections being conducted in the same year. The DA is against the proposal and does not agree that the election calendars be synchronised.

Local government elections are held two years after the national and provincial elections.

The EFF has called for next year’s local government elections to be conducted in 2024 with the national and provincial elections.

Marshall Dlamini, EFF secretary-general, said the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic had initiated the debates on whether it was really necessary to have separate elections, adding that the EFF was in favour of aligning the local government elections with the national and provincial elections. Dlamini said the EFF would make submissions to Parliament in this regard.

“This pandemic has made it clear to us that we don’t need to have more than one election.

"We are calling for a postponement of the local government elections to 2024 and it must be made permanent. We will make submissions to Parliament regarding this.

"An exception can be made to municipal elections; they can hold by-elections if a municipality is not functional,” he said.

What we can say with certainty is that our national lockdown has affected the IEC’s preparations for the local government elections
Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Dlamini argued that having two elections resulted in the state incurring unnecessary costs that could be funnelled into the strained fiscus.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the ANC, said this week that the governing party’s legislatures and the governance subcommittee of the national executive committee had been given the task of researching the elections and developing several proposals.

Magashule said that among the proposals discussed by the national working committee — which runs the party’s daily activities — was the desirability of synchronisation of elections at national, provincial and local spheres of government.

Another option the ANC top brass was considering was “the desirability of introducing elements of constituency-based representation at national and provincial spheres, consistent with the constitutional requirement for an electoral system that results, in general, in proportional representation”. The use of electronic voting was also suggested as an alternative.

Speaking to City Press, Helen Zille, the federal chairperson of the DA, said that there was no need to postpone elections, as they could be held later next year.

“The elections can happen within 90 days either side of the anniversary of the local government election five years previously. That means that the election could be held early in November next year.

'That is enough to make up for the time lost.” Zille acknowledged the challenges that could occur with canvassing votes but said that the virtual system was effective.

Read: ConCourt declares parts of the Electoral Act unconstitutional

“We will meet the challenges. So far, we are finding online processes very effective,” she said.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, spokesperson for the Inkatha Freedom Party, said it was premature to speak about postponing elections. However, he noted that the pandemic had affected the elections.

“What we can say with certainty is that our national lockdown has affected the IEC’s preparations for the local government elections. “Yet we are bound by our Constitution and, more specifically, by the time frame elected representatives can serve – five years.

“It is too early to say whether the Covid-19 pandemic will have been contained in a year’s time.

“It is most likely that there will be a greater shift to social media, which is in line with the general shift to online activity.

“But this is not due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic but the reality of political messaging in an increasing technological society,” he said.

Hlengwa said that getting rid of local government elections as proposed by the EFF was “ludicrous” becaue it would not cater to local societal issues.

“Combining all three government elections runs the risk of focusing on party more than candidate. This will have an effect on local government, the closest form of government to the people.”

The elections can happen within 90 days either side of the anniversary of the local government election five years previously. That means that the election could be held early in November next year
Helen Zille

Hlengwa said: “The issues and mandate parties raise during local government elections are different to those in national and provincial elections, such as access to water and electricity, as well as community concerns.

"Combining elections runs the risk of eroding the effectiveness of local government and the real representivity of candidates.”

When questioned about its strategy for dealing with the challenges faced by the EFF in reaching voters, Dlamini said the party had started to educate and support members to adjust to the new system.

“The pandemic has taught us that we need to adjust as a party and to teach our members how the digital system works.

"We are communicating with structures on how to reach our members online from regions, provinces and branches, and help ease them into the system. We all need to adapt to the system and the new way of living,” he said.

The Covid-19 virus had resulted in many political events being postponed. The IEC confirmed that a court order was obtained granting a further extension for by-elections to proceed by November 18 this year.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Mandisa Nyathi 

Journalist

+27 11 713 9001
mandisa.nyathi@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

Related Links
Electoral Act ruling: Voters should guard against being overoptimistic
ConCourt declares parts of the Electoral Act unconstitutional
ANC looking at feasibility of next year’s municipal elections
Read more on:
daancefflocal electionsifp
Latest issue

June 2020

Latest issue
All the news from City Press.
Read now
Voting Booth
Gender based violence has made headlines once again, with the tragic death of Tshegofatso Pule. Can the “surge” be blamed on the lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Don't blame the lockdown
27% - 6 votes
It's not a surge
23% - 5 votes
The state is failing women
50% - 11 votes
Vote
Previous Results
MONEY MAKEOVER
Turning a business cash flow positive

14 Jun
Create extra income with a side gig

02 Jun

Create extra income with a side gig
Owning a home can be more pricey than you think. Here are the ‘hidden’ costs

29 May

Owning a home can be more pricey than you think. Here are the ‘hidden’ costs
Lessons in planning a successful property portfolio

18 May

Lessons in planning a successful property portfolio
Special project
Podcasts
Podcast | Small behaviour changes create big money shifts

12 Jun

Podcast | Small behaviour changes create big money shifts
Should I pay extra into my mortgage with these lower rates?

06 Jun

Should I pay extra into my mortgage with these lower rates?
Podcast | How to invest in property

05 Jun

Podcast | How to invest in property
Is gold a good investment? And how do you go about it?

02 Jun

Is gold a good investment? And how do you go about it?
View all Podcasts
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo