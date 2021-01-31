10h ago

ANC suspends North West Premier Job Mokgoro

Poloko Tau
North West Premier Job Mokgoro at a media conference a few hours after being sworn in in June 2018. He now seems to be on his way out. Picture: Tebogo Letsie
POLITICS

The ANC in North West is today expected to formally announce the party membership suspension of Premier Job Mokgoro and four other senior members accused of voting with the opposition in the provincial legislature.

City Press has reliably learnt that the party’s interim provincial committee (IPC) made the decision to suspend the memberships of Mokgoro and four ANC members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) following a sitting where the chair of chairs was elected on Friday.

The four reportedly include a member of the executive committee and an MPL who also serves in the leadership structure of the ANC in the province.

They openly voted for an open ballot, together with the opposition.
Source

A source close to the IPC said Mokgoro and the four others defied the ANC’s decision to oppose an open ballot.

“They openly voted for an open ballot, together with the opposition. The IPC is worried about the culture of discipline being eroded in North West and about the defiance of its leadership structure,” the source said.

“The decision to suspend their membership was made after the IPC decided it wouldn’t allow people at that level of seniority to do what they did on Friday.”

READ: ANC MPLs reject their own in the North West legislature as party rift in province deepens

Mokgoro sounded relaxed and composed when contacted for comment yesterday.

“I saw on TV news that my membership was suspended, but it was news to me as well. I haven’t heard anything about it from the ANC in the province or at any other level,” he said.

Mokgoro would not discuss reports of him voting with the opposition, but explained that the actual voting had ended up being conducted through a secret ballot.

“I was voting for an ANC member against an ANC member and, in the end, an ANC member emerged as chair of chairs. No one can say who I voted for between the two, as the voting was done secretly, unless my accuser is fictional,” he said.

In the end, Priscilla Williams was elected chair of chairs, beating Lenah Miga by one vote. Some ANC MPLs have been questioning Miga’s appointment as acting chair of chairs by provincial legislature Speaker Susan Dantjie.

Party insiders told City Press that the IPC, which has been linked to one of the factions in the province, was unhappy that Miga, who serves in the same interim structure, did not emerge as the new chair of chairs.

I don’t know why people hate me this much.
Job Mokgoro

Mokgoro also talked about the disunity in the ANC in the province.

“For three years, we’ve been working on building unity in the ANC in the province and, just as we thought we were getting there, some people came and messed it all up. In my case, all I can say is that I’m being targeted because I’m not in support of corruption,” he said.

Sources in the ANC in the province said a faction opposed to the one linked to Supra Mahumapelo, to which Mokgoro is also linked, had been trying to oust him.

Asked about this, Mokgoro said: “All I know is that I’ve been targeted and attacked from the day I was appointed premier. I don’t know why people hate me this much.”

