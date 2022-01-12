Angie Motshekga: Process to overhaul history curriculum to be finalised this year

NEWS

The basic education department is working at finalising the overhaul of the history curriculum for grades 4 to 12. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement at a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Motshekga, the broader consultation with relevant stakeholders is going to be concluded this year and will be followed by a submission of the draft revised history curriculum to quality assurer Umalusi for evaluation and appraisal.

In 2015, Motshekga appointed the history ministerial task team to, among other things, scrutinise the history curriculum that is being taught in schools and make recommendations.

The task team released its report in February 2018 and part of what it noted was that the content being taught in schools is sanitised.

One of the points the report made in relation to history was that:

The Caps content has been organised in such a way that South Africa has been separated from the African continent and the world. This is unfortunate, considering the deep-seated misconception of South African exceptionalism and the growing problem of xenophobia. Perhaps it is time that we revert to the positive aspects of the National Curriculum Statement as an organising concept.

“This would help situate South Africa within a comparative African and global context, rather than treating it as a discrete and exceptional country with distinctive historical processes. Strengthening the Caps content will hopefully address this shortcoming.”

The report also revealed that there is “strong circumstantial evidence” that many primary schools avoid teaching South African history, particularly apartheid history and liberation history, even though both are in the curriculum.

“As we have argued, the historical content offered in schools should not avoid areas of conflict facing our divided country. We run the risk that we will return to a pre-1994 era, when the African past was left out of the curriculum and past events were fabricated, exaggerated or evaluated by dated standards devoid of historical understanding,” the report said.

On Tuesday, Motshekga said the task team had finished with the overhaul of the curriculum in topics for grades 4 to 9, and was now working on topics for grades 10 to 12, which are expected to be finalised this year.

She further said that in 2019 the team had consultations with history teachers and curriculum advisors for grades 4 to 9 and the same consultations took place in 2021 for grades 10 to 12. The consultations were to discuss proposed topics, concepts, skills and forms of assessment that must be included in the revised curriculum.

The minister said:

There has been a huge outcome about the history of South Africa about how we have been teaching our children, which is not helping them understand who they are and ... their place in the continent, their place in the world, their relationships and their place in the country.

“So there are broader consultations with relevant stakeholders and we are going to conclude them this year,” said Motshekga.

“I am appealing to historians and people who have an interest in history, archeology and all sorts of material that will help us to capture correctly our history to participate in these consultations...”