Batohi warns against crooked prosecutors

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi has warned prosecutors not to take bribes to make criminal cases go away – or they themselves will not only be fired, but will also face the full might of the law.

Speaking at a ceremony held on Thursday at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in Silverton, Pretoria, where more than 600 graduate prosecutors were being recognised for completing the flagship Aspirant Prosecutor Programme, Batohi said:

We will have a fair process, and there is no place for corrupt and dishonest prosecutors.

“You will be fired after the fair process … We should be grateful that we are here, so don’t mess it up, because I guarantee you that many of you will be approached [by individuals seeking to pay bribes]. That is the way we are today.”

Batohi said that, even though she had never been personally approached with a bribe, she knew of cases where some colleagues had been approached.

“There is no free lunch. Never compromise your professional independence for any kind of expediency, no matter who it is – political [figures], business, your friends, your family, whoever.”

Batohi also took a swipe at her detractors, saying those who are facing justice are starting to accuse the prosecution service of being weaponised.

“In this context of political or grand corruption, exercising prosecutorial functions fearlessly and independently becomes of paramount necessity. Defending such independence requires that, as prosecutors, we uphold the highest standards of integrity in all aspects of our lives and that we adhere to our code of conduct at all times.”

She said the NPA expects prosecutors who will commit to ongoing learning and taking steps to improve their competencies, particularly as the nature of crime changes and more sophisticated and complex forms of organised crime emerge.

“You must remember that prosecutors are powerful officials who determine, among other factors, whether to prosecute, whom to prosecute, and for which crimes."

She said:

But, as the adage goes, with great power comes great responsibility, and as the NPA we will not hesitate to hold you accountable in terms of how you exercise your powers as prosecutors. So, always do the right thing for the right reasons

Batohi, who was joined by her deputies and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, said prosecutors were not meant to target individuals.

“We seek justice and are guided by evidential material presented to us by law enforcement. In doing so, we are also guided by the NPA mandate, the NPA Act and the Constitution in our resolve to uphold the rule of law.”

The NPA vision for the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme is to continue to recruit young people who will provide the agency with the skills and capabilities necessary to discharge its mandate.

The training includes skills on how to fight cybercrime, corruption, money laundering and fraud.

For many years, the NPA has been facing allegations that some prosecutors take money from the same individuals they are meant to prosecute, in return for declining to prosecute cases.

Some of the known cases include that of former Mpumalanga acting director of public prosecutions Matric Lupondo, who is facing allegations that he gave money to his colleague to make a case go away – an allegation which he denies.

Recently, a former Limpopo prosecutor was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for corruption after he asked for R6 000 to make a reckless and negligent driving case go away.

Leonard Ratshilumela (50), who was a prosecutor at the Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court, was sentenced in the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after he pleaded guilty to corruption.

In another similar case, a Hennenman Magistrates’ Court-based prosecutor was arrested and charged for corruption for allegedly soliciting a bribe to make a case go away.

At the ceremony, Lamola thanked the graduates for their career choice to serve the country.

He said:

You are here because you want to serve your country. You could have been anything else ... You could have taken the route of being a candidate attorney, went to the Bar, or any other route because the LLB [bachelor of laws] degree offers you many routes which you may have wanted to choose

Lamola said the fact that the graduates choose the prosecutorial route showed their passion for justice, adding that being a prosecutor is akin to being a nurse, police officer or a teacher – it is a calling to public service.

“It’s not about money, it’s about serving the nation. Seated here, [are] people who are ready to serve the people of South Africa, as Advocate De Kock [Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock] said...

“If you want to be a Bill Gates or a Patrice Motsepe, this might not be the room you want to be in,” he said.

Lamola expressed his hope that the graduates had joined the NPA with the sole purpose of serving South Africa diligently and upholding the rule of law, in line with our Constitution.