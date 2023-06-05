1h ago

Cash Crusaders wants to halt EFF's nationwide shutdown of its stores

Mduduzi Nonyane
Julius Malema's party, the EFF, apparently wrote a notice and delivered it at a Cash Crusaders store in the Sedibeng region, which threatened a national close down of all stores on June 8 2023. Photo: Gallo Images
Retailer Cash Crusaders has sought a court interdict against the labour desk of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following overwhelming calls from the red berets to shut down all branches of the retail store nationwide prompted by allegations that CEO Brent Topat suppressed black-owned franchises.

The EFF apparently wrote a notice and delivered it at a Cash Crusaders store in the Sedibeng region, which threatened a national shutdown of all stores on June 8 2023.

“The nationwide shutdown of all Cash Crusaders stores comes because of its CEO’s continued suppression of former black-owned franchises in the last year. The EFF in Gauteng was made aware of over 60 blacked-owned  franchises that were unlawfully hijacked from them by Brent Topat,” read the notice.

However, in an interdict application by Topat filed at the Johannesburg High Court on May 30, Cash Crusaders argues that the shutdown is a violation of the business’ constitutional right and an unlawful interference with its operations.

“The EFF’s planned shutdown of all Cash Crusaders is influenced by an ulterior motive to force the applicant (Cash Crusaders) to settle certain litigious matters between the applicant and three business owners (not erstwhile franchises) by the name of Incredible Money, Superb Ride and Car Junction. The applicant is not going to be bullied into settling litigious matters in circumstances where it has a good defence to the claims,”  read Topat’s affidavit.

Topat denies claims in the notice of suppression of former black-owned franchises citing that arbitration led to the termination of those franchises.

The affidavit read:

...In 2018, the applicant instituted arbitration proceedings against one of the former franchises, Superb Steel Furniture Manufacturers, for various reliefs. The dispute referred to arbitration arose from the applicant’s termination of franchise agreements it had concluded with Superb Steel. At the conclusion of the arbitration proceedings, the arbitrator confirmed the termination of the franchise agreements in issue and ordered Superb Steel to pay the applicant R11 004 462.26.

He argued that after Superb Steel failed to overturn the arbitration award, it engaged the EFF to mediate the dispute.

“...During the engagements with the EFF, the EFF’s representatives made it clear that its preferred outcome of the mediation process was for the applicant to abandon its arbitration award and the monetary portion - the effect of which being that the applicant would not collect the amount of R11 004 462.26 failing which the EFF would organise disruptions of the applicant’s business conducted at various Cash Crusaders stores nationwide,” read the papers.

The legal representative for Cash Crusaders, Selwyn Zackon, said the matter would be heard in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo didn't respond to City Press' enquiry.

