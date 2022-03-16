Companies might implement admission policy rather than vaccine policy, after Labour Court ruling

NEWS

More companies might ditch implementing mandatory vaccination policies in favour of an admission policy, after the Labour Court’s Monday ruling that dismissed Solidarity’s application.

The application sought to have an admission policy, that had been implemented by engineering company Ernest Lowe, declared unlawful.

Thabang Rapuleng, employment law director at law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, said that the court’s ruling was interesting as it was a first of its kind.

“What we have seen thus far is the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) dealing with mandatory vaccination policies. This one just deals with admission into a company’s premises.”

In his ruling, acting Judge Molatelo Makhura said the case was based on lawfulness.

“Whether the admission policy is fair or reasonable is not an issue before me. The application is also not about whether the admission policy infringes the employee’s rights contained in the Constitution, nor is it about non-compliance with the EA [Basic Conditions of Employment Act]. The applicants made it clear that the application is not about whether the respondent is entitled to implement a mandatory vaccination policy.

“The applicants’ case is that the respondent is in breach of the employee’s contract of employment.”

Rapuleng said:

Other companies that have been reluctant to adopt a mandatory vaccination policy are probably going to look into and adopt an admissions policy.

“The issue with the mandatory vaccination policy is that people could raise constitutional grounds to say ‘you can’t force me to vaccinate because it goes against my religion’, for example.

“With this one, they are not forcing people to vaccinate. They are just saying, if you want to enter my premises, you have two options: either you get vaccinated or you show me weekly proof that you are still Covid-19 negative.”

Makhura ruled: “The applicants were unable to point to any specific term of the contract that was breached because of or by the adoption of the admission policy. Further, there was no provision of the contract of employment that the applicants alleged was unilaterally changed by the introduction of the admission policy.”

The acting judge said the applicants needed to prove the existence of the contract, plead what was done or not done, and demonstrate that, because of the action or inaction on the part of the respondent, there had been a breach of the contract of employment.

He said that the existence of the contract was not in dispute.

Noose tightening for employees

Neil Coetzer, a partner in the employment law department at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys, said the noose was tightening for employees.

“We’ve had CCMA arbitrations saying that there’s nothing wrong with a mandatory vaccination policy. There’s also a case now that says you can be dismissed for refusing to be vaccinated. Ultimately, we have to see what the Constitutional Court says on the matter.”

Coetzer said the important thing was that all these previous judgments were fact-specific. “Not every employer will have an admission policy, not every employer will have gone through the same risk assessments, there may be flaws in their assessments, and so on.”

Employees are not without remedy. Every case has different facts and it would depend on the facts before the court.

In his ruling, Makhura said that the Occupational Health and Safety Act allowed for the mandatory vaccination policy under certain circumstances. He said that it was not clear whether the company had met those circumstances and imposed such a policy.

Makhura said the company admission policy, as introduced in the letters it sent out to its employees in December, made it clear it was not mandatory to get vaccinated.

“It was clear from the company’s policy that, for employees to access the premises, they have two options. Firstly, employees may decide to vaccinate and produce proof thereof. However, for those who choose not to vaccinate, they are not left without any option.

“They must provide the Covid-19 test results every seven days. It is not the applicants’ case that the weekly Covid-19 PCR test is unreasonable. In any event, this case does not deal with the reasonableness or otherwise of the respondent’s conduct or the admission policy,” Makhura said.

Anton van der Bijl, head of the legal department at trade union Solidarity, said they were still studying the judgment and “it looks like there’s a possibility of appeal”.