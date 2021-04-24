Cuban engineers can’t work

NEWS

Cuban engineers may need to be registered with a council responsible for holding engineers accountable for shoddy workmanship in the country before embarking on their duties.

Alternatively, they might need to be supervised by an engineer registered with the Engineering Council of SA (ECSA).

This was revealed by ECSA CEO Sipho Madonsela on Friday.

He said the engineers had to be registered because Cuba was not part of the International Engineering Alliance accords.

The alliance is a nonprofit organisation comprising members from 41 jurisdictions within 29 countries across seven international agreements.

Those agreements govern the recognition of engineering educational qualifications and professional competence.

Through educational agreements, members establish and enforce internationally benchmarked standards for engineering education and levels of competence for engineering practice.

Madonsela said that the ECSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Engineering Profession Act 46 of 2000, was a member of the International Engineering Alliance.

The council’s primary role is the regulation of the engineering profession, and its core functions include accreditation of programmes and registration of engineering professionals.

This comes after Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed 24 Cuban engineers on Thursday, in what she explained was a move to transfer skills to local engineers.

Although Madonsela said the act had not made registration mandatory in South Africa, he pointed out that not being registered limited the scope of work an engineer could perform, as he or she was not permitted to sign engineering projects and designs. That could only be done by ECSA-registered engineers.



“Furthermore, if an engineer isn’t registered, they have to work under the supervision of a professionally registered engineer across all professional categories,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of professional registration even for international counterparts, Madonsela said being a member of the International Engineering Alliance placed the ECSA and South Africa on an international platform, and confirmed that South Africa was on a par with its international counterparts through the accredited engineering education provided by institutions of higher learning.

The recognition of engineers from other countries, including Cuba, is not automatic ECSA CEO Sipho Madonsel

“It’s for this reason that the recognition of engineers from other countries, including Cuba, is not automatic, but it’s a process that aligns with the prescripts of the International Engineering Alliance.

“First the South African Qualifications Authority [SAQA] must academically evaluate the qualifications that applicants possess and issue an outcome based on that evaluation, as provided for in the National Qualifications Framework Act. The SAQA evaluation will form part of the ECSA education evaluation process,” explained Madonsela.

He said the ECSA conducted education evaluations according to policy to determine whether the application was substantially equivalent to bachelor of science and bachelor of engineering degrees, as determined by the council’s standards.

“The ECSA assessment is technical in respect of the engineering components, and determines whether the Cuban graduates are competent and eligible for registration in terms of ECSA-stipulated criteria for engineers.

“Cuba is currently not a member of the alliance accords. Nevertheless, the ECSA’s registration is inclusive and engineers from other countries, including Cuba, can be eligible to register with the ECSA following the process outlined above. The ECSA has several mechanisms in place to deal with [such] engineers.”

He added: “If an engineer from outside the country is registered, on their departure, they have to notify the ECSA to cancel their registration, based on the cancellation policy.

“Thus, registration is possible for applicants who’re temporarily in the country for work purposes, but their applications have to be assessed to determine whether they meet the ECSA criteria for registration.”

In the absence of compulsory registration of engineers, Madonsela said it was incumbent on any institution performing engineering work to make use of quality-assured engineers in the interests of public safety.

“The ECSA is mandated to regulate and account for work done by registered persons and, if required, it can hold registered engineers accountable for unsound engineering work through the code of conduct and practice,” added Madonsela.