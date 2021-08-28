Dealing with long Covid | ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

NEWS

Musician Lungi Naidoo says she is lucky to be alive after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Three months later, she is still struggling with the long-term effects of the virus on her system, including a severe skin rash, exhaustion and bronchitis.

Naidoo and her partner were both diagnosed in May and admitted to the Life Kingsbury Hospital in Cape Town.

“I currently don’t have Covid-19. My tests are negative, but it feels the same. My lungs don’t function as they used to. They call it long Covid,” she said on Friday.

The Hawu Lami hitmaker said her partner was currently seeing a pulmonologist as he was very ill and had spent several days in ICU.

“He got sick and we took him to see a doctor. He did a test and, two hours later, the doctor called him back and said his test was positive.

“I took my daughter, and we went to check and our tests came back negative,” she said.

The musician said she was soon also admitted to the same hospital.

The 41-year-old said:

My partner was in the ICU because he could not breathe on his own. I got sick at home and my daughter had to take care of me. Mine was bad because, seeing my partner sick, I could not think properly and could not take care of myself.

“I was so worried that he would die in hospital while we are in Cape Town and home is in [KwaDukuza] in KwaZulu-Natal. A lot of things were running through my mind ... that a year after I met this man, he was going to die in my care. All these things were running through my mind.”

She added that the infection hit her hard because she has an existing sinus problem.

“I could not breathe through my nose, my eyes were swollen and red. Everything was difficult. I could not climb on to the bed, my chest was heavy. I was admitted to hospital and put on oxygen for hours. And then, when I thought it was over, it was not because now I am on so much medication it makes me sad.”

Even as she is dealing with the virus’ long-term effects, the star said she got vaccinated.

“At first, I was against getting the vaccine, but after I got Covid-19, I made sure to do anything that would make me never feel the pain I felt.

“I don’t ever want to feel like that in my life. Two weeks ago, I was back in hospital. I was so sick. I got diagnosed with bronchitis. My chest never really healed. The aftermath of Covid-19 is bronchitis. Right now, the steroids they have given me are for bronchitis and the aftermath of Covid-19.”