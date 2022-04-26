Dry taps in some parts of eThekwini leaves many stranded

NEWS

Every day for the past two weeks Lihle* has been travelling with a five-litre bucket to work to bring drinking water for her family.

This is after Luganda, a township in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, has been without water since devastating floods hit the province.

Lihle, who works in Berea, told City Press that she has to make the about 30km journey to and from work with the bucket or else her family goes without drinking water.

She said:

To cook and do other things we fetch water from the river closer to our home. But we cannot drink that water.

Water tankers have not been going to the area where the family lives, and she says heard that when they do come they are diverted to other areas.

“It’s been so hard not having water, but what can we do?”

Since the floods, many areas have not had water because infrastructure was destroyed by the heavy rains.

City Press witnessed many residents, particularly in townships, pushing wheelbarrows carrying buckets and water drums looking for water or collecting water from leaking pipes.

Nosipho* from Regency Park, also in Pinetown, said people from her neighbourhood have been paying bakkies to collect water for them from places that have water. She has a Jojo tank which she bought in December, but says it is almost half-drained now.

Nosipho collects rainwater to wash clothes, but on days when there has not been rain, she has had to take her clothes to a laundromat. She recently paid about R400 to wash and iron, as the area was also without electricity.

Nosipho also says water trucks have not been coming to her area, only passing through on their way to nearby suburbs. She says when the water truck passes by their neighbourhood, they alert each other and go stand outside with buckets hoping it will stop.

“On Thursday it went past here and I heard it when it was coming back, and I told my neighbour that it was coming back so we must go stand on the street. We stood on the street and switched on the torch on our phones so that it could see us. One of my neighbours stood in the middle of the road and flashed the torch at the truck as it was about to pass us. It almost hit him as it went past.”

They have not heard any news of when water will be restored or how the distribution of water is being conducted.

Nosipho said when residents reached out to the councillor, he told them that he is sick in hospital. She said:

He has been sick since the rains started. We understand that people get sick, we are also sick, but we need some form of communication.

“When you phone him, he should say: ‘This is the person you should contact for help,’ but that is not happening and instead people are making their own arrangements.”

On Sunday, a water tanker from an NGO came into the neighbourhood to deliver water for the community.

“We understand there is no water, we understand there are floods, we understand people passed away, we understand roads are the way they are, but you are the municipality and you have the infrastructure … The municipality is not making means to come to people, it is using the floods as an excuse not to work.”

At a media briefing on Sunday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said the pipeline that supplies water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant in eThekwini had been damaged and rendered non-operational, leading to eThekwini Municipality losing about 280 megalitres of water.

He said repairs to infrastructure were estimated at R1 billion at eThekwini, R60 million in Ugu, just over R12 million in uMgungundlovu and R63 million in iLembe.

“Overall, renewal of water and sanitation infrastructure will be attended to and prioritised in the province. It is quite unfortunate that the floods accelerated this and negatively affected residents, but we want to assure the residents in the affected areas and in KwaZulu-Natal as a whole that we are attending to these repairs. In the meantime, we ask for their patience, cooperation and understanding,” said Mchunu.

In a separate media briefing, also on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said there had been an improvement of water supply in some areas of the province, but there remained challenges in parts such as the south of eThekwini owing to damage to the Umlazi canal pipeline, which supplies many parts of the south of the city.

He also said the damage to the oThongathi Water Treatment plant had also affected water supply in northern areas of the province.

“Unfortunately, the entire system requires a full upgrade, and this will take approximately six months. As an interim measure, we have procured a package plant that will enable us to purify raw water from the source. Working with Umgeni Water, we are planning to utilise the Hazelmere Dam as an alternate supply.”