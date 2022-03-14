14 Mar

Edwin Sodi hands himself over to police after domestic dispute

Julia Madibogo
Director of Blackhead Edwin Sodi testifies at Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture on August 19, 2020 in Johannesburg. Photo: Luba Lesolle/City Press
NEWS

Businessperson Edwin Sodi has handed himself over to the police for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, last week.

Sodi is currently detained at the Sandton Police Station on a charge of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and for pointing a firearm during a domestic dispute at his Bryanston home on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo has yet to confirm the arrest.

Sodi allegedly arrived at the house with a handgun and found his wife with a male friend. He reportedly pointed the firearm at the friend and tried to shoot, but the gun jammed. Sodi then fled the house for his Sandton home.

READ: Magashule and Sodi challenge admissibility of evidence against them as case is moved to October

City Press understands that he handed himself over to the police on Monday in the company of his lawyer.

Masondo said: “What I can confirm is that it’s a domestic violence case. Investigations are currently underway.”

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, is currently out on R500 000 bail after he was arrested on corruption charges in 2020.

He was arrested along with six others in connection with a R255 million asbestos contract scandal after it was deemed irregular by the auditor-general.

READ: Great expectations for Edwin Sodi and Kat Ncala

Sodi has been appearing in court alongside suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who is is alleged to have benefited from the multimillion-rand deal.

His company, along with Diamond Hill Trading (owned by the late businessperson Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani), was awarded the tender to remove asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Sodi is set to open countercharges against Lerata and her male friend.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

