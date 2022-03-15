Edwin Sodi to spend the week behind bars after estranged wife laid assault charge

NEWS

Controversial entrepreneur Edwin Sodi will remain behind bars until Friday after he made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Sodi is accused of assaulting his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata and her male friend at their Bryanston home last week.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the 49-year-old businessperson handed himself over at the Sandton police station on Monday morning.

Masond said:

This is after a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of firearm was opened against him.





Sodi allegedly arrived at the house with a gun and found his wife with a male friend. He reportedly pointed the firearm at the friend and tried to shoot, but the gun jammed. Sodi then fled the house to his Sandton home.

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, is currently out on R500 000 bail after he was arrested on corruption charges in 2020. He and six others, including suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, are facing charges in the R255 million asbestos contract scandal in the Free State after the tender was deemed irregular by the Auditor-General.

Magashule is alleged to have benefited from the multimillion-rand deal when he was premier of the province. Sodi’s company, along with Diamond Hill Trading owned by the late businessperson Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani), were awarded the government tender to remove asbestos roofs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.