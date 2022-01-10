Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to be appointed as UJ chancellor

NEWS

Former deputy president of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been appointed as chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to succeed Professor Njabulo Ndebele, the university’s council announced on Monday.

Ndebele’s second five-year term as chancellor ends on September 30. Mlambo-Ngcuka’s five-year term of office will run from October 1 this year until September 30, 2027.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal professor Tshilidzi Marwala welcomed the appointment of the former UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women.

Said Marwala:

As the first woman to hold the position of deputy president in South Africa, Mlambo-Ngcuka provided political oversight to several programmes to combat poverty and bring advantages of a growing economy to the poor. In doing so, she embraced the technologies that the fourth industrial revolution [4IR] provides, using information and communication technologies for development. This makes her an excellent ambassador for UJ’s approach for social justice and the 4IR.

Mlambo-Ngcuka was appointed to the UN in 2013 and was the first woman to hold the position of deputy president in the country, following her appointment by former president Thabo Mbeki.

She has been awarded honorary doctorates from the Witwatersrand Technikon (one of the precursor institutions of UJ) in 2003, the University of the Western Cape in 2007, the Nelson Mandela University in 2014, the University of Fort Hare in 2016, the University of the Witwatersrand in 2019 and Rhodes University in 2020.

She was inducted as a Hauser Leader at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Centre for Public Leadership and received the Vanguard Award from Howard University for leadership and activism in promoting human rights, equality and justice for women and girls across the globe.

Before serving as deputy president, Mlambo-Ngcuka – a former teacher and lecturer – had been a member of the first Parliament in 1994 as deputy minister in the department of trade and industry between 1994 and 1996. She served again as minister of minerals and energy from 1999 to 2005.

UJ registrar Professor Kinta Burger said details of Mlambo-Ngcuka’s inauguration would be announced at a later stage.

“UJ’s approach to impact reflects the UN’s sustainable development goals – something that Mlambo-Ngcuka, in her capacity as UN executive director of UN Women, has cherished and led. Indeed, she embodies all the UJ values and aspirations, such as equality, diversity and inclusivity, which have been part of the university’s success story,” said Burger.

Mike Teke, chairperson of the UJ council, agreed that Mlambo-Ngcuka was the ideal person for the job as she shared the principles of the university:

The position of chancellor at UJ demands a person of stature, as well as exemplary moral and ethical values – someone who won’t shy away from addressing some of our greatest challenges and who’ll speak for those who often have no voice in society.

“Such a person is indeed Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka. She’s a distinguished individual with a demonstrable record of excellence, leadership for the betterment of society and service to her community.



“We look forward to her contribution towards our vision: being an international university of choice, anchored in Africa, dynamically shaping the future,” said Teke.