1h ago

add bookmark

Former teacher investigated for sexual assault at St John’s College

accreditation
Mduduzi Nonyane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students from St John’s College in Johannesburg. Photo: stjohnscollege.co.za
Students from St John’s College in Johannesburg. Photo: stjohnscollege.co.za

NEWS

Prestigious St John’s College in Johannesburg has revealed that an independent probe has found one of its former teachers guilty of perpetrating sexual assault against past pupils.

Stuart West, executive headmaster at the Houghton-based boarding school for boys, confirmed in a letter authored on Monday that the teacher, who could not be named for legal reasons, taught in the preparatory school for eight years before resigning in 2014 to hold a position at another school.

The letter, which City Press has seen, disclosed that the teacher served in various roles during his tenure at St John’s.

READ: Racist St John’s College teacher fired with immediate effect

West said that the school became aware of the allegations last month after one of the victims, now an adult, disclosed the alleged sexual assault to his parents:

The school immediately initiated an independent investigation. This subsequent independent investigation by a child protection expert has resulted in other past students coming forward to report the alleged sexual assault by this particular teacher during their time at the prep [school].

West added that the allegations were reported to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit of the SAPS on Monday morning.

“St John’s has exercised its duty as a school and reported the teacher to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) and the Anglican Safe Church Unit through the Bishop of Johannesburg. The former teacher’s current employer has also been informed. The council of St John’s College and the Bishop of Johannesburg have been fully briefed on the investigation and findings.”

READ: St John’s College: Forward in Faith – forward in racism?

He said the school respected the courage of survivors to speak out about their ordeals.

“We will do everything humanly possible to help rid our schools of the scourge of sexual predators. We trust that the criminal justice system will move swiftly and firmly to investigate all the allegations of sexual assault against this particular teacher.”

West further alluded that the school was in the process of updating its policies to prioritise the safety of all students in its care.

“If any member of our community lives with the awful secret of sexual or other abuse experienced at the school, I encourage you to please report this information to us via safeguard@stjohnscollege.co.za or by using the Guardian anonymous reporting app.”

Title of the document

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

We take our duty of care to our students extremely seriously.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
st johns collegesexual assaultteacher

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500

04 Nov

Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500
Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy

23 Sep

Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy
Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor

05 Sep

Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor
Podcast | My Money: Juggling motherhood in the gig economy

26 Aug

Podcast | My Money: Juggling motherhood in the gig economy
Listen to our latest podcasts.
Voting Booth
Safa wants Fifa and CAF to investigate the conduct of match officials following Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday night. What do you think?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Investigation will drag
8% - 4 votes
Looked like match-fixing
75% - 39 votes
Let it go
10% - 5 votes
It was fair game
8% - 4 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo