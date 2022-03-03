Four years on | A look back at the world’s largest listeria outbreak in SA

NEWS

Four years ago, processed meat products including polony, sausages and viennas responsible for the world’s largest listeria outbreak were recalled from retail and spaza shops in South Africa.

It would seem the country has all but forgotten about the listeria hysteria South Africa faced as it grappled with this severe food borne disease. The first case of this severe disease was reported on January 1 2017.

The source of the outbreak was identified as ready-to-eat processed meat products manufactured at Enterprise Foods’ production facility in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The subsequent recall of the affected products was initiated on March 4 2018.

It was declared an outbreak on December 5 2017 by then health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi , after an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases reported by the NICD.

While the shelves are once again packed with these processed meat products and consumers are happily munching away, for some the outbreak left a bad taste in the mouth.

Although Dikeledi Tshwete (26) did not suffer from the disease she has not consumed the processed meats since the 2017 outbreak.

The mother of two told City Press this week:

It was a scary time.

She said it was even harder for her because the products were her go-to snacks for her children’s lunch boxes. “I have not done that since that scare.”

But for Naomi Mthethwa (24), the listeriosis outbreak “it all seemed too farfetched for me”.

Mthethwa told City Press that while she did not believe a lot of the “contradictory information” she received from various sources, she understood that she had to take precautions.

“If anything, I felt like I just had to be wiser in terms of the brands I bought and so I decided to stick to one brand,” she said.

According to the NICD, before 2017 an average of 60 to 80 laboratory confirmed listeriosis cases were reported in South Africa a year – at least one a week. The last time South Africa had an outbreak was in 1977-1978 when Johannesburg recorded 14 cased and three more were reported in the Western Cape.

A total of 937 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported between June 11 2017 and April 7 2018 in the country. Of the 728 patients who sought medical help, 193 (27%) died.

The end of the listeriosis outbreak.

On September 3 2018, the outbreak was formally declared over. The decision was based on the decline in the number of listeriosis cases detected in the country.

But should we worry of its return? Diseases are not always easy to predict, according to the NICD: “There is no predicting if or when another outbreak could occur in South Africa.”

However, it warned that the consumption of contaminated food may lead to listeriosis, particularly in vulnerable people who are at a high risk of disease.

“At our current population size of 58.8 million, we would expect 117 to 294 sporadic cases in South Africa per year,” the institute said. “The number of cases reported since the official end of the 2017/18 listeriosis outbreak is well within this expected range for sporadic disease.”

Listerosis outbreak timeline

January 1 2017: The first listeriosis case was recorded in South Africa.

June 11 2017 to April 7 2018: The official listeria outbreak period.

December 5 2017: Then health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi officially declared an outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa.

January 2018: Ten children from a nursery school in Gauteng developed febrile gastroenteritis, a condition that causes fever, watery diarrhoea, nausea, headache and joint and muscle pains.

Sandwiches prepared and eaten at the nursery were found to have been made from contaminated processed meats. This led to investigations at the Enterprise facility in Polokwane.

“Production of the polony entailed grinding and mixing raw ingredients, stuffing the emulsion into clipped nylon casings, cooking the polony loaves in hot water and cooling the loaves in a brine chiller.

Several areas were in poor repair, and many opportunities for cross-contamination of food products were identified, including condensation, unrestricted movement of workers, and prolonged reuse of brine for chilling,” the NICD explained.

March 4 2018: The outbreak source was confirmed to be an Enterprise Food production facility in Polokwane, Limpopo. Processed meat products from this facility were immediately recalled.

March 2019: Victims filed a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands, the owners of Enterprise Food. A group of lawyers including, Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys and American firm, Marler Clark LLP, represented the claimants.

March 2022: The lawsuit is still ongoing. Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned a Johannesburg High Court order that had ordered various third parties to hand over epidemiological information relating to the listeriosis outbreak.

The court said that Enterprise Food parent company, Tiger Brands, was looking for a basis to pin other manufacturers for liability.

The court ruled that the company’s argument to investigate whether it was the sole source of the outbreak was not relevant to the class action because claimants were only seeking to hold it responsible for harm.

Breakdown of nationally identified cases:

465 – 50% of the cases were pregnancy-related. 405 cases were newborns;

229 – 24% of the cases occurred in people aged 15 to 59; and

193 – 27% of the known 728 cases with a known outcome died.

Surge in neonatal cases raises alarm

Doctors at the Steve Biko and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospitals reported a high number of cases affecting newborns to the NICD. Investigations by the NICD subsequently discovered that patients with the most common sequence type – ST6 – were more likely to have eaten polony.