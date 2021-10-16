Gqeberha still on knife edge

NEWS

Relations between black South Africans and Somali nationals are on a knife edge in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where any minor incident could reignite the fire already simmering underneath.

City Press interviewed residents where there is still resentment after violence erupted in Durban Road, Korsten, this week. Eight minibus taxis, a car and four shops were reduced to ashes following a road rage incident between a taxi operator and a Somali businessperson.

City Press spent two days in Korsten to talk to taxi operators, Somali business people and other locals to establish the cause of the tension between them.

Said Mohamed (37) is a businessperson in Korsten and chairperson of the Somali Community Service, an organisation that represents all the Somali business people operating there. Mohamed said this week’s incident was haunting him.

We didn’t come here to take over their businesses. We ran away from hostile environments in our country Said Mohamed

“We really like the local people and we try our best to work with them and respect them. They welcomed us into their country and we view them as our brothers and sisters. Yes, there are some Somali nationals who are criminals, but don’t paint all of us with the same brush. We cooperate with the police to make sure that those Somalis who commit wrongdoings are arrested and that the law takes its course,” he said.

“We didn’t come here to take over their businesses. We ran away from hostile environments in our country. We ran away from war, so we’re not going to start another war here in South Africa. We’re even willing to help the locals by training them in how to do business, as long as government is prepared to fund the programme,” said Mohamed, who speaks isiXhosa fluently and says he has adopted a Xhosa clan name and is now called Jwara.

However, Port Elizabeth and District Taxi Association chairperson Edward Catazo was still angry and said the Somali business people were rude.

“These people must go back to their country. During the looting in July, it was the taxi associations that protected their properties. We formed human chains to protect all the businesses here in Korsten, but now they burn our shops and destroy our livelihoods. We’re angry,” said Catazo.

“How will the owners of those burnt taxis put food on the table for their families? Some of those burnt vehicles weren’t even insured. What the Somalis did was very bad,” he said, adding that his association was trying to establish whether the vehicles’ owners could be compensated.

Pumla Bere (48), a hawker at the Korsten taxi rank, said all her wares were destroyed and some were stolen in the pandemonium, which broke out on Wednesday.

“I’m not feeling well at all. All my stuff I sell here was damaged and some of it was stolen because we left things unattended as we fled for our lives. It’s a pity I don’t know how to go about getting compensation. Those Somalis who caused the chaos must pay for my loss,’’ she said, adding that she wanted all Somalis deported from South Africa.

Of all the people City Press spoke to, only one said he liked the Somalis as they were helpful to locals.

“I think it’s just jealousy. These ‘my friend’ [a nickname given to Somalis, as this is the way they refer to locals] people are very humble and kind. If you’re short of money to buy bread, they give it to you. They even give you credit and you can pay them back later when you have the money. I like them and I have many Somali friends,” said Mandla Piko (65) from Zwide township.

I blame former president Nelson Mandela, because he was the one who allowed these people to come to South Africa Nicolene Chetty

He said there were bad apples in any community.

Nicolene Chetty (36) had harsh words for both Somalis and Zimbabweans.

“I blame former president Nelson Mandela, because he was the one who allowed these people to come to South Africa. I’m done with Somalis and Zimbabweans. They’re very rude. I can’t take it any more. They must now return to their countries, so that we can open our own shops,” she said.

A day after the violence in Korsten, Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Gqeberha and held a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders, where it was agreed that the warring parties would bury the hatchet and start working together again. Cele also asked that all shops in Korsten be reopened and that a sizeable police contingent be deployed to monitor the situation.

When City Press visited again on Friday, the shops were open, although the area was not as vibrant as it usually was.