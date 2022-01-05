Graphic | Zondo capture commission in numbers

NEWS

While there are several important outputs that will be left by the state capture inquiry during its term, two items will stand out among the rest, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says.

Zondo says the report is one of the main achievements of his process, but that it is accompanied by a substantial resource of data and evidence on corruption, fraud and state capture amounting to about a petabyte of data.

The archive includes statements, affidavits, investigative reports and additional evidence – such as but not limited to telephone records, banking records and vehicle tracking records that were not all offered in evidence.

“Data is gold and the legacy of data accumulated by the commission will support future research and policy development,” he says, adding that in the future “this archive may be made available to law enforcement agencies for further investigations, as directed by the president after receipt of this report”.

In numbers, here is a summary of the work done by the commission: