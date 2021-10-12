Hits and misses for Chief Justice Mogoeng as his term ends

NEWS

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for outstanding leadership and service, one legal expert has expressed different views on the man who has been at the helm of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for the past 10 years.

Mogoeng, who has been on leave since May, resulting in Justice Sisi Khampepe and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo filling in for him, officially ended his tenure on Monday.

Ramaphosa wished the chief justice well in his retirement:

Today we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience, which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng leaves a rich legacy for our democratic culture, our judiciary, the legal profession and ordinary South Africans,” said Ramaphosa.

However, Mogoeng has been no stranger to controversy.

Advocate Modidima Mannya was critical of Mogoeng, saying he would also be remembered for his controversial personal conduct and stances – including praying against “any” Covid-19 vaccine “of the devil”, as well as his remarks about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“Here is a chief justice who would tell you he believes in the Bible. Nobody says you must not believe in the Bible, what we are saying is that your priority is to be a leader of this society and this nation in accordance with our constitutional values. Not according to your biblical values,” Mannya said.

Mogoeng was reported to the Judicial Conduct Committee for his comments on Israel, and was instructed to retract and apologise for them. He has since appealed the ruling, calling it “flawed and disturbingly superficial”.

Mannya asked :

The question is what happens when we have a chief justice who condemns Christianity? What are we going to do?

He said Mogoeng’s comments on the issue of Israel were problematic because that issue was a policy matter of the executive and the government and should have been left to them.

“We are a diverse society. We cannot have a powerful person in that position agitating for a particular religious position … remember these people – the president, the speaker and the chief justice – are the ultimate bearers of power. They are influential people. Their personal lives are subcontracted to the nation while they assume those positions,” said Mannya.

He said the remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict were dangerous, while those about the vaccine, he believes, were irresponsible.

“In the midst of a pandemic, you expect all leaders of society to be responsible. I mean, you have a person like the chief justice who has no clue about science. Who can put the devil in a vaccine in the first place?

“The country needs millions of all of us to vaccinate to open. People are losing their jobs. People have lost their lives. We can’t put our own selfish personal things above the interest of the nation. I think it does not matter how good a judge he may be, or he may not be; the question is that we now have a distorted character of a chief justice,” said Mannya.

However, attorney Sinawo Makhangela praised Mogoeng’s legacy and administrative advancements at the court:

He lives a good legacy. He introduced many things, one of which is what is called the norms and standards, and something called case law management, so that matters do not delay unnecessarily and are finalised speedily.

“The judiciary case law management, which is his brainchild, has now become law. It’s part of the uniform rules that are applied across the country. Before that, there was no tracking method, but he felt as head of the judiciary that he had an obligation to ensure that justice is being done,” said Makhangela.

However, he believed that Mogoeng’s controversial remarks, even though they were made outside the court, tainted his legacy, especially towards the end of this term.

He said, “Those remarks about Israel and Palestine, he did not make when hearing somebody’s case where one would have said he messed up his judicial functions. But that messed up his position as head of the judiciary.”

Nevertheless, Makhangela was happy with Mogoeng’s performance at the apex court, saying, “he also led by writing judgments.”

“Maybe towards the end of his tenure he was overwhelmed by the challenges facing the country. I do not know. But he felt that he needed to respond because he talked about many things, even the expropriation of land without compensation.”

Meanwhile Ramaphosa urged the chief justice to continue being a voice in public life.

Ramaphosa said, “Having served the nation with such distinction since September 2011, Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more of his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life. We wish him well.”