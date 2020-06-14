Hospital in QwaQwa in breach of Covid rules

NEWS

The department of employment and labour in the Free State is investigating Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Hospital in QwaQwa for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

If found guilty, the hospital may be slapped with a prohibition notice. In addition, sections of the facility could be affected or the entire hospital could be closed down.

Three submissions were made: one by the National Public Service Workers’ Union (NPSWU), and the other two by staff members of the hospital.

Makalo Khoele, an occupational health and safety specialist based in the Free State, told City Press that an inspection was conducted at the hospital on Wednesday.

Before doing their work, the inspectors attended a meeting between unions and management.

In the meeting they requested some documents relating to occupational health and safety. The hospital could not hand these over Occupational health and safety specialist Makalo Khoele

“When the inspectors got to the hospital, they found management in a meeting with unions,” said Khoele. “They were invited to attend the meeting. In the meeting they requested some documents relating to occupational health and safety. The hospital could not hand these over.”

Khoele said there were no officials from the hospital to assist the inspectors with the planned inspection. This led to their having to contact the complainants in order to get the go-ahead.

The department is in the process of compiling a report on the matter and Khoele believes that it will be ready tomorrow. He said the severity of the findings would determine the action to be taken.

Listing its grievances in a letter, the NPSWU stated: “There was a clear contravention of the Disaster Management Act by the Free State department of health [evident] through its management of the hospital.”

The letter, submitted by the union’s general secretary, Patience Maphumulo, goes on to raise concerns about patients and nurses not being tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus, despite the hospital having recently recorded two new cases.

A health worker and a human resources officer tested positive for the highly contagious virus last Thursday.

“Therefore, the Criminal Procedure Act must be followed by all interested parties to prevent the recurrence of the trends observed mushrooming in other hospitals in relation to contact tracing – first inside the hospital [in terms of] quarantine or isolation and testing protocols,” the letter reads.

In response, Mondli Mvambi, spokesperson for the provincial department of health, accused the union of recommending unprocedural measures to deal with matters.

We have done the correct procedures. We have decontaminated and have adequate medication Free State department of health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi

“We have done our part and it must not be used to settle political scores,” said Mvambi. “People have been targeting the hospital’s chief executive, Dr Balekile Mzwangwa. This is unwarranted. We have done the correct procedures. We have decontaminated and have adequate medication.”

He said there was an expectation from the union that if a person tested positive for Covid-19, the entire facility should be closed and that all staff must be tested thereafter.

Mvambi said that would be unwise.

“They want us to test everyone. How can we test people who did not come close to the cases?”

Mvambi said the hospital had cancelled visiting hours immediately after the two new cases were reported.

“We want to do contact tracing to see exactly who could have been affected,” he added.

A nurse, who spoke to City Press on condition of anonymity, alleged that there was a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the hospital.

She alleged that nurses were expected to use one surgical mask for two days and an N95 mask for five days.

The nurse said she had not gone to work for the past week as she feared for her life and that of her family. This was the case for many others working at the hospital, she said.

But Mvambi denied claims of a shortage of PPE in the province and at Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Hospital.

He said health workers had undergone rigorous training to deal with the coronavirus.

However, according to the nurse, the Manapo hospital has never been shut for a thorough deep cleaning to take place. She said even after the two cases were reported this week, only two wards were disinfected.



