How Eastern Cape turned Covid-19 around

In its daily Covid-19 updates, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, this week said it had noted an upsurge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Northern Cape, North West and the Free State.

Surprisingly, the Eastern Cape – one of the worst epicentres of Covid-19 infections and deaths not so long ago – has consistently been recording some of the lowest infection rates in the country.

As of Thursday, the province had only 202 active cases, the lowest number of all nine provinces.

In December, some of the Eastern Cape’s municipalities, such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, were placed under hard lockdown after being declared coronavirus hotspots.

This was after the province’s infections breached the 130 000 mark – accounting for almost half of the country’s new cases.

In an exclusive interview with City Press this week, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane explained what was behind the province’s remarkable turnaround.

He attributed the drastic reduction in Covid-19 infections, active cases and fatalities to the concerted roll-out of advocacy programmes, the effectiveness of nonpharmaceutical interventions to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus and advice from a panel of experts.

We realised that this was a societal matter and so we had to involve as many institutions as possible. Oscar Mabuyane

Mabuyane said the experts’ advice to the province’s Covid-19 command council was invaluable. An extended Cover-19 command council roped in other political parties, civil society and faith-based organisations, he said.

“There has been a lot of activism in the province. We understood that full compliance and adherence to observing nonpharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks, social distancing and regularly sanitising would greatly improve the Covid-19 figures.

“In this spirit, there has been a great deal of engagement with our communities that has seen, among other things, a drastic minimisation of all gatherings that also served as superspreader events,” said Mabuyane.

He acknowledged that the drastic turnaround was also as a result of working together with other stakeholders. These included opposition political parties, civil society and faith-based organisations.

“Besides the provincial command council, we also realised that we needed the buy-in from other entities if we were to stop the out-of-control infection numbers.

“As a result, we also created an extended Covid-19 [command] council, whereby all political parties, civil society organisations, churches and other entities were involved in the province’s strategies on dealing with the virus.

“We realised that this was a societal matter and so we had to involve as many institutions as possible,” the premier said.

“We also brought together a panel of experts to advise our provincial command council. They included Professor Koleka Mlisana [associate professor and head of both the medical microbiology department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the National Health Laboratory Service] as well as Professor Lungile Pepeta, [a renowned paediatric cardiologist and academic at the Nelson Mandela University who unfortunately passed away due to Covid-19-related complications in August],” said Mabuyane.

Mabuyane reiterated that “the province quickly realised that prevention” was the most effective remedy in its turnaround strategy.

What had been fruitful in the province’s response to the pandemic was its various departments working hand in hand, he said.

“We never found ourselves in a situation where the department of health is battling the pandemic alone.

“This has been a group effort that has been achieved through all departments lending a hand and through the redirection of funds from other departments towards the health department’s efforts,” said Mabuyane.

The premier acknowledged that, during the peak of the second wave, the province’s health sector was close to collapse, a situation the provincial leadership is working hard to ensure doesn’t happen again.

“We have since revamped the healthcare infrastructure both in terms of buildings and necessities such as intensive care unit beds. Even in the districts that never had such necessities, we now have them.

“We also ensured that we have bulk oxygen as you know that there was a point last year when the province ran out of oxygen,” said Mabuyane.

We have set ourselves a target of vaccinating 60% of our population, which is about 4 million residents, to quickly reach 60% to 70% immunity before a third wave hits us. Oscar Mabuyane

He also recognised the efforts of international donors in helping the province to turn a corner “with regard to what was at some point a run-away train in infections, active cases and fatality figures”.

“We would like to also thank the international community for the solidarity we received from China in terms of donations and Germany for its assistance in building [a 3 300-bed] field hospital,” said Mabuyane.

All these efforts have seen the province constantly record the fewest fatalities, a lower daily infection rate and fewer recorded active cases, while recoveries have greatly increased.

The premier said the Eastern Cape was now looking forward to rolling out the second phase of government’s vaccination plan.

“We are ready for the second phase of the inoculation plan,” Mabuyane said.

“We have set ourselves a target of vaccinating 60% of our population, which is about 4 million residents, to quickly reach 60% to 70% immunity before a third wave hits us.”