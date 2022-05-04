I can still hear his laughter – grandmother of boy who was raped and strangled to death

NEWS

Yet another Eastern Cape family is reeling after their young child was raped and killed. The five-year-old boy was dragged away by a neighbour during wedding festivities in the Mdibanisweni village in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, last weekend.

A 34-year-old man has since been arrested for the rape and murder of Asithandile Same. The little boy was brutally attacked last Friday, April 29. His half-naked body, covered only in cloth and a metal sheet, was found that same day.

Speaking to City Press on Wednesday, Asithandile’s grandmother, 62-year-old Tabisa, explained:

There was a wedding next door to our house, so I woke up in the morning to go and help as a neighbour. My four grandchildren, who are the same age as Asithandile, went out to play in one of the nearby houses. As I was about to leave, his mother, Zontlahla (24), said I should call him to come have his breakfast.

But when she went to the house where she was told the children were playing, she was shocked to find that her grandchild was not there.

Tabisa said:

I thought he had gone to the tent where the wedding was going to take place. I met one of my neighbours who said she saw him being dragged by the suspect who is known for being naughty in our village. However, she managed to stop him and told Asithandile to run back home.

But he had not arrived.



With the help of the villagers, the family began their search for the little boy and the suspect, as he was last seen with him.

An emotional Tabisa shared:

We finally found him sitting outside a relative’s house. When he was asked about Asithandile, he first denied seeing him. After some time he told us that he found him playing at the gate in front of our home. He then dragged him to an abandoned house where he raped him and, because he was screaming, he strangled him to death.

The young boy’s family is struggling to cope with his death. “Things are no longer the same at home. What happened has left us shattered. I can still hear his laughter and I don’t want to think about what he went through before he died. His mother is not coping at all,” Tabisa said.



Petros Majola, the director of Khula Community Development Project, said what had happened was sad and painful.

He said:

An innocent angel of God died in the hands of someone who referred to himself as a man. This is enough. It is time we took a stand as men of this country to fight violence against women and children.



