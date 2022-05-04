I can still hear his laughter – grandmother of boy who was raped and strangled to death

Yet another Eastern Cape family is reeling after their young child was raped and killed. The five-year-old boy was dragged away by a neighbour during wedding festivities in the Mdibanisweni village in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, last weekend.
A 34-year-old man has since been arrested for the rape and murder of Asithandile Same. The little boy was brutally attacked last Friday, April 29. His half-naked body, covered only in cloth and a metal sheet, was found that same day.
Speaking to City Press on Wednesday, Asithandile’s grandmother, 62-year-old Tabisa, explained:
But when she went to the house where she was told the children were playing, she was shocked to find that her grandchild was not there.
Tabisa said:
But he had not arrived.
With the help of the villagers, the family began their search for the little boy and the suspect, as he was last seen with him.
An emotional Tabisa shared:
The young boy’s family is struggling to cope with his death. “Things are no longer the same at home. What happened has left us shattered. I can still hear his laughter and I don’t want to think about what he went through before he died. His mother is not coping at all,” Tabisa said.
Petros Majola, the director of Khula Community Development Project, said what had happened was sad and painful.
He said: