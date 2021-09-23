1h ago

add bookmark

Is there a place for police in the future of South Africa?

accreditation
Noxolo Majavu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A large group of police officers disperses a group of Wits students. Photo: AFP/Emmanuel Croset
A large group of police officers disperses a group of Wits students. Photo: AFP/Emmanuel Croset

NEWS

The private security industry will have to be drastically reduced or even abolished if we want to create a society that does not allow the rich to simply buy safety at the expense of the victimisation and brutalisation of others.

This is according to independent researcher and author Ziyanda Stuurman, who wrote Can We Be Safe? The Future of Policing in South Africa.

Stuurman said:

We would have to create a society in which the average person asserting their right to protest; a sex worker asserting their right to provide for themselves and to work; and communities asserting their housing and land rights won’t be subjected to violence, raids, police brutality or harassment.

She was speaking on the subject of abolition or reform of the current policing system in South Africa at a webinar hosted by the C19 People’s Coalition Anti-Repression Working Group on Wednesday.

In answering the debate question on whether there is a future for the police in South Africa, Stuurman made reference to the Freedom Charter as a guideline on the progress that the policing system has made since its formation: “The assertion that the home is a private space that should not be repeatedly encroached on by the police is sadly a point that has to be made 66 years later in South Africa, after attempted insurrection in July this year and the police action that followed it.”

READ: How cops fuel violence

Activist and national coordinator of the Right2Know campaign Axolile Notywala, meanwhile, asserted that much of crime stems from socioeconomic issues such as poor service delivery, unemployment and drug and alcohol abuse, hence police are deployed around crime hotspots to maintain public order. This while factors that instigate crime are ignored.

Notywala said:

In Cape Town communities, police are responsible for illegal evictions and homelessness, and their role is protecting property and policing black lives. We do not need police, we need to deal with the socioeconomic issues that lead to crime first.

Gareth Newham, the head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, argued that we need to envisage a future South Africa in which we don’t need a large policing and criminal justice capacity because we have addressed the various factors that contribute to our high murder and crime levels.

“The police arrest about 1.5 million people a year, many hundreds of thousands of them poor black men who are not guilty of serious crimes. In this way, it could be argued that the police are managing inequality rather than preventing and reducing crime. That murder has increased by 37% and robbery by 43% since 2012 is evidence of this,” said Newham.

He conceded that we need a new charter that boldly sets out a vision to free us from poverty, inequality, unemployment and high levels of violence, crime and corruption. The current policies and approaches are simply not working.

READ: Building a more equitable South Africa hinges on buy-in from whole of government and all of society

“The widespread public violence in July brought into stark focus how inadequate the state security apparatus is when it comes to preventing and responding to networks and individuals who seek to cause public harm,” he said.

Meanwhile, abolitionist and educator in the department of anthropology at the University of the Western Cape, Kelly Gillespie called for focus on other forms of harm-reduction.

Gillespie said: 

If we want to exit the condition of profound damage caused by the apartheid regime, which undervalued black lives, we cannot lead with security. If we do, we compound and add to those problems.

She added that the democratic infrastructure project reverts as soon as the state takes on a different character and assumes authority; it moves to remilitarisation to put down protests and keep the status quo.

“What we can do is draw support away from policing to other forms of harm reduction such as street committees and people’s courts, and other African traditions of solving crime.”

WATCH: Saving our Yeoville streets

“Abolition doesn’t ask us to do away with police and leave no alternatives for safety. It asks the opposite: How do we build a society in which people don’t need police because they have their needs met and don’t have to resort to violence to constitute a viable life?”

“It asks how we can deal with harm and violence together without having to use the blunt weapon of policing to fix ongoing problems that simply cannot be fixed with an ineffective and violent police force,” she said.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ziyanda stuurmansocioeconomic issuespolice brutalitypolicefuture

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy

2h ago

Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy
Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor

05 Sep

Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor
Podcast | My Money: Juggling motherhood in the gig economy

26 Aug

Podcast | My Money: Juggling motherhood in the gig economy
Winning Women | Zandile Mkwanazi: Solving real life problems with technology

15 Aug

Winning Women | Zandile Mkwanazi: Solving real life problems with technology
Sign-up to our newsletters and get the latest results and info in your inbox.
Voting Booth
Some parts of the City of Johannesburg have become dilapidated, with potholes, piles of garbage and the stench of urine now being the prominent features of these areas. Who is responsible for the deteriorating state of these areas?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Government failure
79% - 57 votes
Residents
10% - 7 votes
Overpopulation
11% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo