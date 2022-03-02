‘It is not student protest; it’s organised crime,’ VC tells Parliament

NEWS

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Nana Poku has referred to the student protests that have been taking place in that institution as “organised crime”, and not related to legitimate student issues.

Management of UKZN and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on Wednesday, following disruptions on those campuses in recent weeks, which have sometimes led to the torching of cars at both institutions.

Poku told the committee that UKZN management has been engaging with the student representative council (SRC), even before Christmas, to try to avoid disturbances in the 2022 academic year, as it has “been accustomed to as an institution”. But it was not to be.

Students have been protesting at the institution in the past two weeks, wanting to register even though they have historical debt.

On Tuesday, students from the Westville campus torched a car, believed to belong to the university, and disrupted classes.

“It is with some discomfort that I admit that, as an institution, what we are dealing with is not necessarily a discordance between ourselves and the SRC; it is fundamentally organised criminality on our campuses, perpetrated by individuals with affiliation to the student movement,” said Poku.

While protesting for the same issues in 2020, students at UKZN burnt several buildings across campuses, and an elderly emeritus professor was assaulted. At the time, Poku estimated the property damage to be worth R31 million.

UKZN’s chief financial officer, Nontuthuko Mbatha, said the university had allowed students who had historical debt to register without settling their debt in full. Mbatha said:

At the end of 2021, our historical debt is sitting at R2.2 billion, which is quite a significant amount for a university of our size.

“But, regardless of that significant debt, we are still in a position where we are not requiring any of our students to pay 100% of their debt in full prior to being allowed to register.”

She added that the cash cost of this financial concession was more than R1 billion, and, if the university were to provide free registration to every student, the cash cost would be around R2.3 billion, something the university could not afford to do.

“The SRC has a fairly good understanding of where the university is in terms of its finances or operations, but, when the unrest is happening on campus, those groupings of persons who are part of the unrest indicate these as their demands.

“As much as we have said that these are student demands, we cannot exactly say they are legitimate because they are not supported with engagements we have with the formal structure representing the students.”

Mbatha said that, in the past two weeks, staff who were back on campus had been victimised and intimidated and others had had their cars burnt.

“So, they are understandably reluctant to come and work on campus and are preferring to continue working remotely. And for us, as the management of the university, that is probably a significant negative impact because we were working on ensuring that we can return to normality as best as possible.”

UKZN’s SRC distanced itself from the protests, with the secretary-general of the SRC, Sphelele Madondo, calling some of what has happened at the campuses “barbaric behaviour”.

He agreed that the SRC had had numerous engagements with the university management, they had reached agreements on some of the issues and the only outstanding issue was lack of student accommodation.

Madondo said:

This, therefore, brings us to a conclusion that most of the unrest, some of which presented elements or acts of criminality, has been taking place outside of the mandate and the name of the SRC, as they were opposing the fruitful engagements that we have been having with the management.

DUT disruptions

DUT registrar, Maditsane Nkonoane, said the university has had to go against recent audit findings by KMPG that discouraged the institution from excessive use of strike force.

But Nkonoane said that, because of poor police intervention following disruptions in that institution, it had deployed strike force to keep order. This was done at a cost of about R1 million.

Since last month there has been student protest action at DUT.

This led to the institution shutting down all its three campuses early last month following a planned march by the EFF student command (EFFSC) in memory of the late Mlungisi Madonsela, who was allegedly shot by private security during a student protest at DUT in 2019.

Nkonoane said the protest in honour of Madonsela has since been hijacked by other issues, such as the EFFSC calling for students to “swamp campuses” through its Sizofunda Ngenkani national campaign, and collusion between the student command and security officers via calls for in-sourcing.

He said this led to “deliberate lapses in provision” of security on campus, leading to staff being intimidated and the destruction of university and private property.

“Staff members have had to flee their workstations for their safety after the destruction of university computers/laptops and personal cell phones, which are tools of trade meant to assist the very students.”

Nkonoane added that no less than ten vehicles had been torched at DUT. The disruptions had led to the postponement of special exams for about 128 students left with one module to graduate and the arson incidents had resulted in major losses for both the university and staff members whose cars were burnt.

SRC deputy president at DUT, Onwabe Magadla, said the protest action at the institution could not only be attributed to students. He said there were many other stakeholders within the university community who were not happy with the management of the institution.

He cited the mandatory vaccination policy announced by the university in December as one of the causes of unhappiness not only for students but also for staff. Students who refused to vaccinate have had to sleep outside campus because the university will not let them in to access their residences.

He also said that some students have yet to register, but the institution had already commenced with classes. The institution did have challenges with its registration.

Head of operations and sector support at Universities South Africa, Linda Meyer, told the committee that some of the challenges UKZN and DUT were experiencing were sector challenges and out of the control of the institutions.