Kaya FM boss Greg Maloka resigns with immediate effect

Kaya FM Managing Director Greg Maloka has resigned with immediate effect following a string of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by four female colleagues at the station.

City Press understands that staff members at the station have been notified of Maloka’s resignation on Friday evening through internal communication.

“Following a thorough and independent investigation commissioned by the board of directors of Kaya FM into the various allegations against the management of the station, Mr Greg Maloka decided to resign as managing director of the company with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Maloka’s resignation comes before the board’s final decision on the case. The board has accepted his resignation.

“You will agree that this matter remains one of the most sensitive and testing the board has ever dealt with and, as such, the board is acutely aware of the impact this matter has had on our own employees and the other affected individuals alike,” the statement read.

A few months ago City Press reported that about four employees who accused the Gauteng-based station boss of acting in a sexually inappropriate manner around them in August. This followed an anonymous letter addressed to Kaya FM chairperson Sizwe Mncwango containing allegations against Maloka, which accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Maloka subsequently took leave from the station pending the investigation.

He faced eight official charges which included financial misconduct and favouritism.