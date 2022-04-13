KZN schools shut for a week after devastating floods

NEWS

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of education has shut schools affected by the floods until next Tuesday.

Since Sunday, the province has been battered by torrential rain and floods that left many families displaced and claimed over 250 lives.

READ: KZN floods trap pupils and teachers in school

The department said it had decided to temporarily close schools because the deadly floods had negatively affected teaching and learning.

The terrain and level of water have made it extremely difficult for teachers and pupils to reach the schools.

“In some areas, it is extremely dangerous to access schools as pupils and teachers are forced to cross high levels of water. We have, therefore, decided to provisionally close all affected schools until April 19 as we continue to monitor the situation across the province,” the department explained on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the provincial department had to organise a boat and a helicopter to rescue teachers and pupils who spent the night at Tholulwazi Secondary School in Pinetown, south of Durban, after they were trapped by the heavy rains.

READ: Watch | KZN battered by heavy rain and floods

TimesLive reported on Tuesday that seven teachers and pupils from across the province had died during the floods.

In a statement on Tuesday, the provincial SA Democratic Teachers’ Union secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, urged school managers to “show their leadership” during this time and “save lives”.

Caluza said:

There is no reason to want people to come to school if it is dangerous to do so.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited parts of the province that have been affected by the floods. He was accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.