Lobola ruling favours Mpumalanga nurse

TRENDING

A Mpumalanga nurse is set to claim a large chunk of her wealthy ex-partner’s estate over a decade after their separation.

In a potentially precedent-setting judgment by Judge Vincent Ratshibvumo, which was handed down in the Mpumalanga High Court on Friday, Bongiwe Malope from Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit, walked away victorious after she was declared as her estranged partner’s lawful wife despite having broken up with him 12 years ago and not having attended his funeral.

The judgment lays down the law on whether lobola constitutes a valid marriage and how a traditional marriage is terminated.

Using a lobola letter and an SABC documentary, Malope took her former partner’s estate executor and family to the high court, seeking an order declaring that the customary marriage between herself and politician Thabo Matsena be recognised and declared valid.

She also wanted home affairs to issue her with a marriage certificate and for her to be recognised as Matsena’s surviving spouse.

In her submission to the court, Malope claimed that she and Matsena were well on their way to a happy-ever-after before a tragic accident which happened in 2007 left her paralysed two weeks before they were set to have a wedding celebration.

The judgment reads:

She and the deceased had planned a big celebration on December 16 2007, but this did not materialise as she was involved in a car accident on December 1 2007. She was in the company of the deceased, who was the driver that night. He was, however, not injured. She was paralysed and lost her mobility since then. She was in hospital for 13 weeks and, when she was discharged, she was wheelchair-bound.





Following her accident, the couple moved in together as husband and wife in June 2008, when she was discharged from hospital. In August of that year, Malope moved to Daggakraal because she had secured a new job as a nurse there. The two, however, remained committed to their marriage as, in December 2009, she left her job and came back to their marital home in White River.

They continued staying together until 2011, when the deceased moved out to go and reside in Barberton, in a house that he had bought in 2009 through an auction. That marked the beginning of their separation, never to be together as a family again.





Matsena’s family and executor argued that, even though the businessman had registered Malope on his will and left her 25% of his estate, she was not deserving of his wealth because she was no longer romantically involved with him and had a child with another man in 2014.

The family also presented an SABC documentary from 2017 which was used to support the claim that Malope referred to Matsena as her ex-husband and, as such, had no claim on his estate.

However, the court admitted the documentary in her favour, stating that, under customary law, and the planned wedding which was supposed to take place in 2007, Matsena having paid lobola was proof that the businessman and the nurse had already planned a handing over of the bride, which was overtaken by the accident.

“The plaintiff’s mother intended to hand her over to her in-laws on December 16 2007, but [the documentary] also contained other factors that corroborate the existence of a marriage between the plaintiff and the deceased,” the court found.

“The argument that lobola must be paid in full before a valid customary marriage is concluded is misguided and has no foundation in law or indigenous practice of any culture. The payment of lobola does not have to be in full.”

The court also found in favour of Malope because the couple had not dissolved their customary marriage in a court of law, even though they continued to live separately.