1h ago

add bookmark

Kuli Roberts dies after collapsing on set of new show

Julia Madibogo
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kuli Roberts at the SA Style Awards in 2018. Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Kuli Roberts at the SA Style Awards in 2018. Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

NEWS

While the family of seasoned journalist Kuli Roberts has yet to release a statement regarding her passing, her cousin confirmed that the bubbly media personality had passed away on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Roberts’ cousin, actor Nyaniso Bhengu, confirmed her passing, but asked for time to speak to the family. “The family has not released a statement yet. I will speak as soon as they do later on in the day.”

City Press understands the 49-year-old Roberts was on the set of her new show when she allegedly had a seizure and collapsed.

A close friend revealed that Roberts was at work when she passed:

She arrived on set around 7pm, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed.

The former lifestyle editor at Sunday World newspaper is said to have died a few minutes later.

Friends of the journalist, who was also an actress on Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen, took to social media on Thursday morning to confirm the heartbreak.

READ: New hosts for new Trending SA

Former journalist and close friend Cassandra Gudlhuza shared a picture with Roberts and captioned it “Oh my friend” with a heartbroken emoji.

Roberts was in the spotlight after she lost her job at the newspaper late last year after she had been announced and later dropped as a councillor candidate for political party African Transformation Movement.

Her career took off when she was a feature on SABC1 gossip show Real Goboza as a co-host and their entertainment news correspondent alongside Phat Joe. She went on to be one of the four personalities on SABC3 talk show Trending SA, alongside Nina Hastie and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Roberts is the sister to actress Hlubi Mboya. She is a mother to two children, and she is also a grandmother.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kuli roberts

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility

04 Feb

Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility
Podcast | My Money | Investing in farming

20 Jan

Podcast | My Money | Investing in farming
Podcast | MyMoney | Is cash now trash?

18 Nov 2021

Podcast | MyMoney | Is cash now trash?
Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500

04 Nov 2021

Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500
Listen to our latest podcasts.
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Thursday. What do you want him to focus on in his speech?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
State capture corruption
37% - 26 votes
State security weakness
6% - 4 votes
SA's economic crisis
40% - 28 votes
Unemployment
17% - 12 votes
Vote
Previous Results
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo