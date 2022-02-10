Kuli Roberts dies after collapsing on set of new show

NEWS

While the family of seasoned journalist Kuli Roberts has yet to release a statement regarding her passing, her cousin confirmed that the bubbly media personality had passed away on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Roberts’ cousin, actor Nyaniso Bhengu, confirmed her passing, but asked for time to speak to the family. “The family has not released a statement yet. I will speak as soon as they do later on in the day.”

City Press understands the 49-year-old Roberts was on the set of her new show when she allegedly had a seizure and collapsed.

A close friend revealed that Roberts was at work when she passed:

She arrived on set around 7pm, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed.

The former lifestyle editor at Sunday World newspaper is said to have died a few minutes later.

Friends of the journalist, who was also an actress on Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen, took to social media on Thursday morning to confirm the heartbreak.

Former journalist and close friend Cassandra Gudlhuza shared a picture with Roberts and captioned it “Oh my friend” with a heartbroken emoji.

Roberts was in the spotlight after she lost her job at the newspaper late last year after she had been announced and later dropped as a councillor candidate for political party African Transformation Movement.

Rest Fabulously, Crazy Girl. Wow. Never thought I'd be posting this. Farewell Kuli Roberts ?? pic.twitter.com/vwP6J9KIon — Marc Lottering (@marclottering) February 10, 2022

Her career took off when she was a feature on SABC1 gossip show Real Goboza as a co-host and their entertainment news correspondent alongside Phat Joe. She went on to be one of the four personalities on SABC3 talk show Trending SA, alongside Nina Hastie and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Roberts is the sister to actress Hlubi Mboya. She is a mother to two children, and she is also a grandmother.