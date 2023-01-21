‘Matric results are not a fluke,’ says MEC

NEWS

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade could not hide his excitement when his province was announced as the third most improved in the country – it achieved a 77.3% pass rate and recorded a 4.2% improvement.

Speaking to City Press after the release of the results by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday evening, Gade said their target for this year had been an 80% pass rate.

The matric class of 2022 achieved an overall pass rate of 80.1%, an improvement of 3.7% compared with last year’s 76.4%.

In the provinces, the Free State retained its top position with an 88.5% pass rate, followed by Gauteng (84.4%), KwaZulu-Natal (83%), the Western Cape (81.4%), North West (79.8%), the Eastern Cape (77.3%), Mpumalanga (76.%), the Northern Cape (74.2%) and Limpopo (72.1%).

Gade said he was surprised by the impressive marks coming out of the Alfred Nzo district.

They had few resources, there is a scarcity of roads and no connectivity at all, yet the district came up tops.

“Also, we are a rural province, but people should look at our performance in maths and physical science. Our pupils are predominantly doing these subjects,” he said, adding that this year’s results were no fluke.

Gade said he hoped for a better future for the province.

“We had challenges with learner support materials that could not be delivered on time, but that is a thing of the past. Our issues with the unions have been stabilised. It is also a joy for me to take my hat off to the principals in our schools. It is because of them that the province has seen such an improvement. Today, we are celebrating their effort.”

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe said it was no surprise that the province retained its position.

Makgoe said:

As a province, we have employed young teachers and focused on supporting pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. On top of that, we had camps to help pupils boost their marks.

He is convinced that the results show that the province can improve even further.

Motshekga commended the matric class of 2022 for its dedication, passion and resilience. She said the basic education department had doubled its efforts to ensure that the lost teaching time in grades 10 and 11 did not have a negative impact on pupil performance in Grade 12.

According to the department, 72.3% of pupils from no-fee-payable schools had achieved a National Senior Certificate (NSC) and 39.2% attained a bachelor’s pass.

Motshekga said that 422 478 girls and 329 522 boys registered to write the NSC exams, and 65% of all distinctions were attained by girls, including distinctions for critical subjects such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics and physical science.

She said the department had registered improvements in the pass rate of agricultural sciences (from 72.7% to 75.4%), business studies (77.9% to 80.5%), history (75.3% to 89.5%), mathematics (53.8% to 57.6%) and physical science (65.8% to 69%).

Motshekga said one commendable feature of the 2022 NSC exams was the high degree of stability in the system, even though irregularities were reported in a few provinces.

There was much-improved data collection, data analysis and data feedback processes within the department. Importantly, the class of 2022 showed the greatest determination and fortitude, which is a good sign of a maturing and resilient basic education system.

“It is important to note that the performance tracking conducted by the department on the class of 2022 before they reached matric showed that this cohort was performing at 78.4% in Grade 10, at 80% in Grade 11 and at 78.8% during the first term of Grade 12. Their performance remained relatively high, despite the devastating challenges outlined earlier.”