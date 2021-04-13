2h ago

add bookmark

MEC calls for ANC to ‘confiscate’ farms of farmers violating human rights

Sizwe Sama Yende
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MEC Vusi Shongwe. Picture: Bongani Mthimunye
MEC Vusi Shongwe. Picture: Bongani Mthimunye

NEWS

Mpumalanga Safety and Security MEC, Vusi Shongwe, has proposed that the land of white farmers who abuse black workers be “confiscated”.

Shongwe told City Press that the ANC government needed to stop being reactionary but come up with proper and sober solutions to deal with embedded racism that rears its ugly head in South Africa.

The MEC said in response to the murder of two black farm labourers at Pampoenkraal near Piet Retief allegedly by Daniel Malan (38), Cornelius Greyling (25) and Othard Klingenberg (53).

“The solution does not rest with us in Mpumalanga because racism is all over the country, even in the US. As the ANC we must take proper and sober decisions. We always react to these incidents,” Shongwe said.

“Government must confiscate those farms if there is proof that a farmer is violating human rights,” he said.

Read: MEC cuts corners to allow mining

The trio allegedly shot and killed brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka on Friday last week and severely assaulted another farm worker. The siblings were among farm workers who went to the farm to seek employment but were told there were no vacancies.

The police said that when they left, they realised that one of them was left behind and they turned back. Their return to the farm allegedly sparked a scuffle as they demanded that the other job-seeker be released. The farmers allegedly fired shots that killed the Coka brothers while three other workers were injured.

“We also want to put it clear that any failure by the justice system to deal with these murders will result in a civil war as we have been witnessing many farm owners getting away with murder”
Treasure Thabethe

Malan, Greyling and Klingenberg appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrates’ Court on Monday and they were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 19 to apply for bail.

Political organisations and community members marched in the town when the suspects appeared in court.

Mkhondo Justice for Economic Development chairperson, Treasure Thabethe, said that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola must assess how the court handles this matter.

“We want the court to hand over a harsh sentence, same as the sentences imposed on black people for stealing a [toothpaste]. We also want to put it clear that any failure by the justice system to deal with these murders will result in a civil war as we have been witnessing many farm owners getting away with murder,” Thabethe said.

He added that the local prosecutors were biased to white suspects and it would be better if the trial of the three farmers was televised live.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Sizwe sama Yende 

Journalist

+27 11 713 9001
sizwe.yende@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vusi shongwempumalanga
Podcasts
Podcast | Inside a cryptocurrency scam

01 Apr

Podcast | Inside a cryptocurrency scam
Podcast | Talking to your children about money

15 Mar

Podcast | Talking to your children about money
Podcast | How to select the right exchange traded funds in this crazy market

20 Feb

Podcast | How to select the right exchange traded funds in this crazy market
Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things

23 Sep 2020

Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things
view

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption for the Easter weekend to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. What do you think about the ban?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I’ve stocked up
22% - 83 votes
And drinking and driving?
10% - 36 votes
Don’t drink, don’t care
30% - 111 votes
It’s no longer about Covid-19
38% - 142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo