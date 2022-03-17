Medical staff leave beleaguered Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for greener pastures

NEWS

About 200 staff members have resigned from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital citing better remuneration elsewhere and travelling costs.

According to Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, the staff members began resigning in May last year after sections of the hospital were gutted by a fire in April.

The provincial health department has been unable to get the facility fully operational since. The hospital departments which remain closed include casualty, the infectious diseases wards and the mental health wing.

Mokgethi said before the fire there was a total of 4 982 staff members, but this has dropped to 4 812 due to the resignation of 91 nurses and 68 doctors.

“The reduction of staff is due to resignation, retirement, death and expired contracts.” Mokgethi said:

The staff resignations are related to better remuneration, promotions and travel costs between home and work.

She said there was a shortage of professional nurses, critical care specialists and psychiatrically trained nurses.

DA Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said he was not surprised by the resignations as staff morale was low.

“Staff members are frustrated by the slow pace of fixing the hospital and the parking crisis that hits them every day.”

Meanwhile, patients suffer the most, with waiting lists for treatment growing longer and longer.

“A total of 312 staff have been deployed to other hospitals to assist with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital patients, but this is inadequate and treatment backlogs are growing alarmingly,” Bloom said.

The hospital currently has 677 vacant posts made of 355 nurses, 88 medical personnel, 209 admin and support staff and 25 allied worker posts.

Meanwhile, Mokgethi announced this week that the partial handover of the hospital’s accident and emergency unit commenced on Thursday last week. This will be followed by the deep-cleaning of the areas that are handed over.

“The City of Johannesburg will be checking for the compliance of the areas and issuing operational certificates. The application to the city was made on the first week of March. The work to complete the casualty section suffered a setback recently due to theft of copper piping, electrical wiring and circuit breakers from the works and disruption of the site by the local community.”

She said security had since been beefed up with restrictions to the affected areas.