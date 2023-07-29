Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told she has 'no powers' to fire official for getting stuck in lift

NEWS

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi lost her court bid this week to reverse an order that had reinstated a senior official in her department.

This is after the Johannesburg Labour Court dismissed her leave to appeal a May 15 order declaring that Kubayi’s decision to summarily dismiss Nelly Letsholonyane, the department’s deputy director-general for corporate services, was unlawful.

The order also stated that Letsholonyane be reinstated from April 20 – the date when she was dismissed.

The latest judgment this week also ordered Kubayi and acting director-general Siyabonga Zama to pay costs.

READ:Nzimande must save Unisa from its 'self-engineered' collapse, says concerned group

Kubayi’s spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota said this was an ongoing legal matter and they would communicate once the process had been concluded.

“The minister is currently consulting the legal team,” Nhlabathi-Mokota said.

Letsholonyane did not respond to questions this week.

Letsholonyane dismissal

Last month, Kubayi explained that Letsholonyane was dismissed following various disciplinary processes including those that preceded her arrival.

This followed media reports at the time that Letsholonyane had been unfairly dismissed for a “lift incident” that had resulted in Kubayi being stuck in an elevator for an hour on March 14.

READ: New Nsfas allowance system experiencing glitches in allowances, fraud

It was reported at the time that Kubayi blamed Letsholonyane for the incident.

Letsholonyane reportedly received a letter of intent to dismiss her for gross negligence and threatening employee safety, on March 15, which also detailed that Kubayi and others were trapped in a lift for a period of more than an hour.

She was given until March 16 to respond or make representations as to why she should not be disciplined.

It emerged at the time that Letsholonyane had alerted her colleagues about the incident through a text message after it came to her attention that there had been a lift incident.

But Kubayi called her to a meeting on April 3 where she was given options to be dismissed, face a disciplinary hearing with suspension or take early retirement. She preferred the latter option.

Letsholonyane was then dismissed on April 20.

Kubayi stated on June 5 that she believed Letsholonyane was presented with several allegations of misconduct and afforded an opportunity to make a written representation.

READ: How DBSA aborted a Cogta deal, leading to the dismissal of 22 officials

Kubayi stated that Letsholonyane’s explanation was insufficient.

Kubayi argument

According to acting judge Molatelo Makhura’s judgment on Tuesday, Kubayi and Zama, cited as first and second respondents, respectively, applied for leave to appeal the May 15 order on six grounds.

These included that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain Letsholonyane’s court application challenging her dismissal.

Makhura stated that the court was also alleged to have erred in finding that it had jurisdiction – an allegation that had been previously addressed in the May 15 judgment.

The first five grounds, Makhura stated, were directed at the finding that Letsholonyane’s dismissal was unlawful.

Makhura stated that Kubayi and Zama argued that:

He should have considered that clause 2.6 of chapter 7 of the Senior Management Service (SMS) Handbook stated that for a more serious form of disciplinary action, the employer may initiate a disciplinary enquiry and that the representations made by the applicant were part of the disciplinary process as contemplated

What was contemplated in this provision and other provisions of the SMS Handbook was that, for the less serious offences there was no requirement to hold a formal disciplinary hearing; and



However, for serious forms of misconduct, a disciplinary hearing must be constituted where the initiator and chairperson must be appointed, and the chairperson be given the powers to pronounce on the appropriate sanction.

Argument flawed

Makhura stated that the argument that the process of written representation constituted a disciplinary process was based on a fundamental misconception of the SMS Handbook and the facts of the matter.

After the representations, Makhura stated that Kubayi had decided to place Letsholonyane on suspension.

Immediately after her suspension, Makhura stated that clause 2.7(2)c of the handbook was triggered and that the disciplinary hearing should be held within 60 days.

The judgement read:

"Accordingly, even if I accept that the representations were submitted as part of the disciplinary process (which I do not), the minister faced at least two hurdles."

The first, Makhura stated, was that she did not show that it was impracticable to hold a disciplinary hearing in terms of the SMS Handbook and justify a deviation from the prescribed process.



He stated:

However, even if she did, the fact that she became a complainant, initiator and chairperson would have called for more scrutiny of her conduct.

Secondly, Makhura stated that Kubayi decided to place Letsholonyane on suspension after she considered written representations. Having taken this decision, Makhura stated that she was required to constitute a disciplinary hearing within 60 days.

'Unfounded criticism'

Makhura stated that the criticism that the court had applied a criminal justice model and standard in finding that Kubayi had had no power to dismiss because such power was reserved for the disciplinary hearing chairperson in terms of clause 2.7(4)(a) of the SMS Handbook was unfounded and without merit.

“The minister has undoubtedly given herself powers she does not have. The respondents failed to direct this court to the source of the minister’s powers,” the judgment read.

Having considered the grounds and arguments of the leave to appeal application and the May 15 judgment, Makhura stated that it was his view that the appeal would have no reasonable prospects of success.

READ: How Unisa management‘s second-guessed its own internal audit

Further, he stated there were no compelling reasons for the appeal to be heard by the Labour Appeals Court.

Accordingly, he stated that Kubayi and Zama had failed to satisfy the test of the application.

Makhura stated that Letsholonyane was a successful party in the matter and had approached the court in terms of section 77(3) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act to enforce her contractual rights.

“This court exercised its jurisdiction under the above provision, not the Labour Relations Act,” Makhura’s judgment read.