Municipality taken to Human Rights Commission over dirty water

A Buffalo City councillor has lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), following a water crisis in the metropolitan municipality. This as residents stand in long queues to buy drinking water, in fear that what comes out of their taps might not be safe.

Last week Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati issued a warning to residents not to drink the water, as it was deemed unsafe at the time.

The municipality was hit by heavy rains that resulted in deadly floods and the displacement of at least 300 families, especially in the Mdantsane and Duncan Village areas. Following the floods, residents of Buffalo City noticed that the water from their taps was dirty and did not seem safe for human consumption.

Sue Bentley, DA Buffalo City caucus leader, said they had lodged the complaint against the municipality amid the human rights violations because of the water crisis.

“Since the beginning of January, various areas in the metro have been without clean drinking water or are experiencing intermittent water supply or a total lack of water. On January 27, Xola issued a statement in which he warned residents not to drink tap water until further notice.

“However, water provided by Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality through its water tankers is no different from tap water and is also not potable.” Bentley said:

This has led to residents complaining of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

According to her, alleged poor maintenance of water treatment plants, late purchases of liquid chlorine and ageing water infrastructure should be placed squarely at the feet of the city manager [Andile Sihlahla], the mayor and his committee.

“According to the Constitution, every person has the right to access to sufficient water and decent sanitation. The lack of water and sanitation is a public health crisis and deprives people of their right to live in dignity,” Bentley said.

“Before this current crisis, we asked the mayor and the city manager to take residents into their confidence on the condition of water infrastructure and the supply and safety of the water. By their inaction, the ANC-led metro leadership are denying the human rights of residents of the metro. We, therefore, request the SAHRC to urgently intervene in terms of these human rights violations.”

Safe to drink

However, following his trip to the Umzonyana Water Treatment Plant in East London on Tuesday, to assess the water quality, the mayor assured residents that the water was safe to drink.

“We have been hard at work to restore water quality and reliability since our public announcement issued on January 27. We want to report that the water quality in the city has gradually improved to a point where we can confirm that the water is now to the requisite standard.” He said:

The turbidity on the water has been able to come down to the required levels and the colour of the water is now normal.

Pakati said, while the water was now safe to drink, the municipality advised residents to use it sparingly and with care as water was a scarce resource. He said water shedding would still be implemented from 10pm until 4am daily until the system has fully recovered.

RATHER BE SAFE THAN SORRY

However, residents of Amalinda in East London, Coceka Yeko and Amanda Mtshiyo, said they were not convinced it was safe to drink the tap water.

Yeko said she would rather buy her water and err on the side of caution. “I have been relying on tap water myself but, after what we saw last week, with the water coming out of the taps so dirty, we don’t trust anything. I also had stomach cramps and I was worried that it might have been because of the water. So, for now I am just going to buy my water.”

She said, despite the assurances by the mayor, she did not want to take risks, especially for her two young children. “I would rather be safe than sorry. So, I am going to buy my water or, at the very least, boil the tap water before consuming it, if I don’t have money to buy some.”

Commenting on the complaint against the metro, municipal spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said:

As the city, we welcome the complaint, even though it is not assisting now in getting the institution out of the crisis speedily.

“It is, nevertheless, a reflection of democracy in action. We will cooperate with the probe, as we always do.

In fact, we have been extremely transparent in divulging to our communities every step of the water situation, up to a level of telling them when to or not to drink. So, who knows, perhaps the SAHRC might use our case to teach others how to handle an unforeseen catastrophic disaster that leads to a crippling water crisis.”