‘My children were struggling at school’ – Norma Gigaba

Former finance minister and ANC Youth League leader Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma Mngoma has opened up about her arrest in July for the first time in a lengthy founding affidavit signed in Sandton on Wednesday.

In her 50-page affidavit, which City Press has seen, Mngoma – who recently announced on her Instagram account that she was reintroducing herself with her maiden name – described how her arrest on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria had affected her nine-year-old and seven-year-old sons.

However, it is unclear whether both parties would be going through a divorce.

She also described her arrest, when members of the Hawks seized her electronic gadgets. Mngoma (40) said her two sons were present and witnessed the arrest, which took place last month at her marital home. Both her children, she said, were now struggling to concentrate in school.

On July 31, Mngoma made headlines when she was taken into custody after Gigaba claimed she had hired hitmen to kill him. However, she denied his allegations in her affidavit, saying these were “fake criminal charges”. She was held for more than 24 hours at Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria, but said in her statement that this had affected her sons more than it affected her.

“My two minor children were present at the house at the time of the arrest. The discussion with the Hawks took place in their presence, which was obviously traumatic for them and very insensitive on the part of the police officers,” she declared.

“My children were struggling at school, with teachers having called to notify me that the children were upset as a result of the conflict at home and the harassment by the Hawks they had witnessed. I also had no way of accessing messages from their teachers, as during that time all my gadgets were confiscated.”

I realised that [Malusi] lied to me. In fact, the criminal charges he had laid against me had not been withdrawn. When I confronted him about that, he told me there must have been a mistake and he would be withdrawing the case that afternoon at the Brooklyn Police Station. To date, he has not done so Mngoma

She further described her arrest as “an egregious and clearly mala fide [in bad faith] abuse of power”, which should not be tolerated by the court. She stated that the charges against her had no foundation and constituted no more than a smear campaign against her.

“In due course, the names of the participants and their true motives will be revealed after the fuller investigation,” reads her affidavit.

The IT specialist who accompanied the police to seize her electronic gadgets shared that, during Mngoma’s arrest, she was confused, as her husband had advised her that he had withdrawn the case, but she nevertheless felt betrayed by the man she had trusted and been married to for nine years.

“I realised that [he] lied to me. In fact, the criminal charges he had laid against me had not been withdrawn. When I confronted him about that, he told me there must have been a mistake and he would be withdrawing the case that afternoon at the Brooklyn Police Station. To date, he has not done so,” her affidavit read.

Mngoma admitted that she had scratched a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that she thought belonged to businessperson Peterson Siyaya, a friend of Gigaba’s. While there had been media reports that the car belonged to Siyaya, the lavish vehicle – which costs at least R2.5 million – actually belongs to North West business tycoon Thapelo Tshephe.

In his own police statement, Tshephe declared: “I am the owner of a black Mercedes-Benz that is in the possession and use of Malusi Gigaba of Waterkloof in Pretoria.” The statement was attached to Mngoma’s affidavit.

“The value of the car is R2.5 million. I lent Malusi the car, since his other car had broken down and could not be repaired on time. It is still [broken down].”

I got angry and confronted Malusi. We had a serious argument about Peterson and that was the reason I sent the message to Peterson and insulted him, because I felt he had destroyed my marriage Mngoma

In her affidavit, Mngoma explained exactly what her motives were and what transpired the night she damaged the slick vehicle. She admitted that, on July 20 at about 8pm, she snapped, took a vegetable slicer and scratched the Mercedes-Benz. She explained that her husband and her had had differences and she was angry because she believed he was having extramarital affairs.

She wrote that, two nights later, “I received a call from [Deputy State Security Minister] Zizi Kodwa’s wife Zama, who told me that Malusi was the friend of a person who loved women and slept around. I was told by her that that person was Peterson Siyaya and that they were together most of the time, travelling around and flying to KwaZulu-Natal.

“I got angry and confronted Malusi. We had a serious argument about Peterson and that was the reason I sent the message to Peterson and insulted him, because I felt he had destroyed my marriage.”

When approached for comment, the bubbly Mngoma said she was not ready to speak to the media. “I’ll tell my narrative when the time is right,” she said.