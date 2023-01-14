Nelson Mandela Bay suffers crippling water crisis

NEWS

The water crisis in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has reached unprecedented proportions, with the average combined capacity of the region’s five main water supply dams at 14.73%.



The municipality is now looking at reviewing its multimedia water consumption awareness campaign, which does not seem to be succeeding in driving the message home, as consumption continues to soar.

Early last year, the municipality brought in its development entity – the Mandela Bay Development Agency – to assist in crafting and disseminating a concise water consumption message via all media platforms, aimed at encouraging residents to use water sparingly, but the communication does not appear to have been effective.

Despite acknowledging the crisis, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality director of water distribution Joseph Tsatsire emphatically declared that the metro would “never” experience a complete lack of potable water.

He told City Press:

Yes, we might be facing a serious water problem, but we’ll never reach a day called Day Zero, even if the local dams run dry. We’ll continue to receive approximately 210 megalitres of water from the Gariep Dam, which will be equitably shared across the metro

With a population of 1.5 million, the metro – consisting of Gqeberha, Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), Despatch and the surrounding perirural areas of Seaview and Colchester – now has only 9.31% of potable water left in its five water supply dams: Impofu, Churchill, Koega, Loeries and Groendal.

THE METRO’S INSTABILITY

Although drought has played a role in worsening the water crisis, experts say there were things that – had they been addressed by the municipality – could have mitigated the problem and prevented it from becoming a crisis.

Institutional failures, such as the lack of regular maintenance of its ageing water infrastructure, the lack of professional management of the water system and procrastination in making important decisions, also contributed immensely to the current desperate situation in the metro.

Political instability has also plagued the metro since the introduction of coalition politics in 2016. Since then, there has been a revolving door in the coalition government, with some members remaining in office for no longer than six months. The metro has had five mayors since 2016.

INTERVENTION

Last July, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu established an intervention task team whose brief included coming up with a solution to the water crisis. Headed by renowned administrator Pam Yako, the team was also tasked with finding water augmentation solutions and drafting a water master plan for the metro.

Yako’s task team identified institutional lapses as being among the causes of the water shortage.

Yako said:

In our assessment of the situation, we found that, while the drought was a factor, there were other things the municipality should have done to mitigate the water crisis. For instance, no lessons or planning were learnt from the Cape Town water shortage, even when there were signs that Nelson Mandela Bay was next in line. There was also procrastination in taking important decisions.

“Our brief is threefold: to help the metro avoid Day Zero, to coordinate the various entities involved and to start addressing long-term measures aimed at creating a sustainable water management system that will prevent the recurrence of such a crisis.



“We can’t say the water crisis was caused by one thing alone. It was a combination of various factors,” said Yako, adding that the municipality’s communication strategy to residents had been ineffectual.

The entire metro’s water consumption should be 230 million litres of water per day, but it now uses about 271 million litres a day, with each resident permitted to use 50 litres a day.



However, the residents are exceeding these set limits.

Water leaks have also contributed significantly to the metro’s crisis, with 36% of its water lost this way. On average, 2 000 water leaks are reported per month and, of these, 1 800 are repaired in that same period.

INSUFFICIENT BUDGET

Metro communications manager Sthembiso Soyaya said the annual budget set aside for the water and sanitation department, which was intended to fix water leaks, was insufficient.

Soyaya said

The annual operating and maintenance budget of the water and sanitation department is R1.7 billion. Given the backlog in maintenance of water infrastructure and competing service delivery needs, that budget isn’t adequate

Tsatsire said they were now diverting water supply from individual homes to communal stand-alone taps which could be accessed by everyone in those areas.



“This is to make sure that all metro residents share the few water resources we have,” he said.

Water tankers are common even in affluent areas, where they are parked at shopping centres waiting for residents to come and collect water.

The municipality has now embarked on a borehole sinking programme for which R50 million has been set aside, with 11 boreholes already sunk. NGO Gift of the Givers is assisting with the project.

Rainwater harvesting using water tanks has also been introduced.

‘ADOPT A SCHOOL’

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, with a membership of about 700 small and large enterprises, has launched an initiative called Adopt a School, which seeks to repair broken water systems and infrastructure mostly in schools in townships.

So far, 73 schools have been adopted by 18 businesses.

Most Nelson Mandela Bay residents are frustrated and believe that they are being denied a basic UN-declared human right.