New health minister walks into the firing line

Newly appointed Health Minister Joe Phaahla has until 10am tomorrow to reverse the precautionary suspension of Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) CEO and registrar David Motau, or prepare for an urgent court bid seeking to force him to do so.

Phaahla has been left to deal with the decision made by former acting health minister Mamoloko Kubayi following Motau’s arrest and court appearance on charges relating to his tenure while he was head of the Free State health department.

Motau and 13 others were released on bail on Monday. He had handed himself over to the police earlier that day.

His lawyer, Neville Gawula, denied reports that his client was facing charges including fraud, forgery, money-laundering and corruption charges amounting to R8.7 million at the Free State health department, saying that, while some of Motau’s co-accused faced those charges, he had only been charged for “failing to comply with the Public Finance Management Act in relation to the capturing, processing and approval of undue payments”.

According to the charge sheet, which Gawula shared with City Press, Motau’s charges refer to his duties as the then head of department to “ensure effective, economical and transparent use of the resources of the department of health in the Free State, to prevent unauthorised, irregular and/or fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and prevent losses resulting from criminal conduct”.

Motau, who assumed his position with the HPCSA just over two months ago, has already indicated that he will not plead guilty to the charges.

In a letter to Phaahla, Gawula described his client’s suspension as “unconstitutional, invalid and of no force and effect”.

There is no objectively justifiable reason to deny our client access to the workplace on the basis that his presence in the office might compromise the integrity of the HPCSA. Neville Gawula, HPCSA CEO and registrar David Motau lawyer

He told City Press that it was “mind-boggling” that his client – who was covered by the HPCSA’s code of conduct as CEO – was now suspended with “something that belongs to government”.

Gawula further argued that, according to law, if an employee was suspended or transferred as a precautionary measure, the employer had to hold a disciplinary hearing within 60 days, “but the letter of the former acting minister is clear that there’s no intention to hold a disciplinary hearing – and rightly so, because our client hasn’t committed any misconduct in his employment with the HPCSA”.

Gawula added that, on his client’s instructions, he had written to the director-general of health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, and HPCSA president, Professor Samuel Nematendani, a day after Motau had appeared in court, updating them on the developments of the case.

City Press has seen both letters written on Tuesday, two days before Motau was placed on precautionary leave.

It is further common cause that there are allegations that some former junior staff of our client, in the employ of the department, committed various acts of fraud, corruption, racketeering and maladministration Neville Gawula, HPCSA CEO and registrar David Motau lawyer

He said that the Auditor-General had flagged certain irregularities that had taken place between 2011 and 2015.

Questions sent to the health department about whether Phaahla had already received the legal letter from Motau’s lawyer had not been answered by the time of going to print.

Gawula said that he and his team were preparing their urgent high court application for the reversal of Motau’s suspension, which they were planning to file by noon on Tuesday if Phaahla had not acted by tomorrow morning.

The health department has confirmed receiving legal papers from Motau’s attorneys.

“Legal opinion is being sought by the department on how to handle this matter further,” said the department’s spokesperson, Popo Maja.



