NPA sets the ball rolling to investigate state capture allegations

Sizwe Sama Yende
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first of three reports to Ramaphosa on January 4, about four years since the commission was established. Photo: GCIS
Following the handover of the first part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that its Investigating Directorate is currently investigating several matters contained in the report.

The NPA has previously been criticised for its failure to respond adequately to state capture allegations.

It has now been disclosed that the agency established a dedicated task force to review all cases covered in the report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said in a joint statement with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) that the task force was established in response to the commission’s first report.

The two law enforcement agencies will also rope in the assistance of several departments including National Treasury, the department of public service and administration, the Office of the Solicitor-General and the justice department.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first of three reports to Ramaphosa on January 4, about four years since the commission was established.

Mhaga said the NPA was pleased with the steps taken towards establishing a court to handle state capture matters.

He said: 

In the context of the anti-corruption task team, a meeting of key enforcement partners will be scheduled to ensure optimal coordination and collaboration for success, including in the area of asset recovery.

Mhaga said the Investigating Directorate was in the process of onboarding resources from the Zondo commission, which include the transfer of the commission’s digital forensic capacity to the NPA.

“Internal coordination within the NPA, as well as external coordination with stakeholders, is being strengthened in order to ensure effective collaboration and coordination in the investigation and prosecution of complex matters, as well as asset recovery,” he said.

“[The Hawks] will – as mandated to deal with priority offences which include serious corruption, serious commercial crime and serious organised crime – take its place alongside partners and respond accordingly to the commission’s recommendations that fall within the [Hawks] mandate.”

Mhaga said the NPA and Hawks were committed to fighting high-level corruption and other crimes in the country.

He said the agency had acknowledged that the Zondo commission found that it failed to adequately respond to state capture and also admitted that the NPA itself was severely impacted by corruption during the state capture era.

He described the work ahead as “Herculean”.

The NPA and Hawks said in the statement that the Zondo commission’s work amounted to a petabyte, roughly 500 billion pages, of investigative and evidentiary material on corruption, fraud and related offences.

“It is, however, important to note the differences between the evidence presented before a commission of enquiry and evidence required to meet the standard of proof for prosecutions.”

Mhaga said:

In the case of the latter, criminal investigations will be conducted so that evidence can be presented in criminal matters in accordance with the South African law of evidence.

