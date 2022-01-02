1h ago

Parliament fire | Speaker dismisses claims of attack on Parliament

Laila Majiet
The speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they expect a preliminary report into the blaze within 48 hours. Photo: GCIS
The speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they expect a preliminary report into the blaze within 48 hours. Photo: GCIS

NEWS

It remains to be seen what will be left of the Parliament building once firefighters extinguish the blaze as efforts to douse the flames have failed since the fire was first reported early on Sunday morning.

The fire has spread and the building housing the National Assembly is still burning.

The blaze, which is believed to have started in the Old Assembly building after 5am, has gutted the chambers leaving a trail of devastation.

Briefing the media on Sunday morning, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula called on South Africans to refrain from speculating about the cause of the blaze.

Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart

Claims about the fire being an intentional attack on Parliament have been dismissed.

"No one can say at this point that this is an attack on our democracy," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

However, the Speaker did say that if it were a case of arson, “it is not an attack on Parliament. It would be an attack on everything South Africa has fought for.

She said:

I do not want to believe that we have reached that point where a person would walk into Parliament and burn down our Constitution. If that is so, all South Africans should close ranks and condemn that.


The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Speaker anticipated that a preliminary report into the cause of the fire should be forthcoming in the next 24 hours

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille confirmed during a media briefing that part of the roof of the National Assembly had collapsed due to the raging inferno.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patric
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Photo: Darren Stewart

The blaze started in the Old Assembly, the same building which caught fire in March 2021.

Mapisa-Nqakula has said that the cause of that fire was an electrical fault.

Minister De Lille committed to perusing the report into the 2021 blaze to ascertain what progress had been made in implementing its recommendations.

The parliamentary precinct is a heritage site and repairs and renovations are governed by strict regulations.

Mapisa-Nqakula said: “I am aware that this report was presented to the presiding officers. This report was presented to the joint standing committee on oversight of parliament. The recommendations of the report are being implemented.”

The City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, confirmed that the third floor of the Old Assembly was razed.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member f
The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith. Photo: Darren Stewart

“These buildings are old. There has been a suggestion that the fire detection equipment took 30 minutes to register the fire. We could have been there earlier had the fire detection equipment been working. We are investigating that possibility,” he said.

State of the Nation Address

Preparations were already underway for the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will likely deliver his
President Cyril Ramaphosa will likely deliver his 2022 State of the Nation address from somewhere other than Parliament. Photo: GCIS

Due to the blaze, an alternative venue for Sona will have to be found, said Mapisa-Nqakula.

“It is sad that this happened because this is a national key point. This should not prevent us from continuing with the State of the Nation Address,” she said, adding:

Sona should continue. Ours is to find an alternative venue where the president will address the South African public.

Documents destroyed

Officials are unable to confirm at this stage what documents have been destroyed.

The Speaker said: “It is a matter that can only be addressed when we have received a report from the police on which offices have burned down.”

A report from parliamentary staff will also be forthcoming in days to come to confirm which documents were destroyed in the blaze.

