Photos | Defining moments of 2021

The vaccine against Covid-19 landed in South Africa in February, through the Sisonke clinical trial for health workers. Fast-forward to November and children from age 12 could get vaccinated as the country entered the fourth wave of the pandemic, brought on by the Omicron variant Photo: Tebogo Letsie
The second year under the Covid-19 pandemic is drawing to a close. Though the virus impacted our lives in ways we could have not predicted, the news never stopped. Here is a look at some events from 2021 though City Press’ photographers’ lenses:
Former president Jacob Zuma topped the Google Year in Search list as the personality for 2021 in SA. In this picture, he is seen addressing the nation from his homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
What followed after Zuma handed himself over to the police has been described by some as anarchy. A spate of burning of goods trucks and looting of shopping malls erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and soon spread to Gauteng. Here, people carry clothes looted from Jabulani Mall in Soweto Photo: Tebogo Letsie
Government dubbed 2021 the year of Charlotte Maxeke and, as some say, art imitates life. The SA State Theatre presented The Rise of Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke, a biographical play that explored the life and times of the social and political activist. She would have turned 100 this year. Photo: Rosetta Msimango
The trial of former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu transfixed SA. She received six life sentences for murdering six people to get her hands on their life insurance. She was also sentenced to 35 years in prison for defeating the ends of justice, fraud and attempted murder. Photo: Rosetta Msimango
The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion took the fight against the climate crisis to those who hold power: outside the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Locally, they fought against oil company Shell’s plans to conduct seismic blasting in search of fuel off the Wild Coast. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
The date of the local government elections was in doubt when the IEC went to the Constitutional Court to delay the vote. The application failed and the IEC scrambled to get everything ready by November 1. Here, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe cast their votes in Soweto. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
Delivering the
news you need
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.