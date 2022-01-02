Photos | Parliament on fire

NEWS
Efforts to douse the flames that have engulfed parts of the National Assembly have been unsuccessful.
The fire, which started in the Old Assembly after 5am on Sunday, has since spread to the main parliamentary building.
READ: Parliament fire | Is the fire detection equipment faulty?
Wooden floors, carpets, furniture and documents have gone up in flames.
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Photo: Darren Stewart
Delivering
the
news you need
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.