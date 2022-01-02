1h ago

Photos | Parliament on fire

Staff reporter
Photo: Darren Stewart
NEWS

Efforts to douse the flames that have engulfed parts of the National Assembly have been unsuccessful.

The fire, which started in the Old Assembly after 5am on Sunday, has since spread to the main parliamentary building.

READ: Parliament fire | Is the fire detection equipment faulty?

Wooden floors, carpets, furniture and documents have gone up in flames.

Photo: Darren Stewart
