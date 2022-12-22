Photos | The year 2022: Annus horribilis

NEWS

This year we were tried and tested, but we survived. The year was filled with a range of events, some of which left us frustrated and emotionally drained.

We endured several tragedies and large scale devastation, with the floods in KwaZulu-Natal taking centre stage. But there were also other more positive moments, such as when former Miss SA Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss Supranational and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini finally ascended the throne.

As 2022 draws to a close, we take a moment to honour those we lost and take lessons from these experiences. We also look at the moments that carried us through and proved that, together, we can thrive.

These are some of the highlights of the year in pictures: