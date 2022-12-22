Photos | The year 2022: Annus horribilis

The National Assembly building in Cape Town went up in flames. The fire was allegedly started by Zandile Mafe. He faces several charges including those related to the Explosives Act, theft and arson. It could cost more than R2 billion to rebuild Parliament. Photo: ER Lombard/Gallo Images
NEWS
This year we were tried and tested, but we survived. The year was filled with a range of events, some of which left us frustrated and emotionally drained.
We endured several tragedies and large scale devastation, with the floods in KwaZulu-Natal taking centre stage. But there were also other more positive moments, such as when former Miss SA Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss Supranational and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini finally ascended the throne.
As 2022 draws to a close, we take a moment to honour those we lost and take lessons from these experiences. We also look at the moments that carried us through and proved that, together, we can thrive.
These are some of the highlights of the year in pictures:
Gone too soon: In February, the nation mourned the passing of rapper Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado, who was found dead in his studio. His suicide sent shock waves across the country, with his wife honouring his life saying: ‘My king, my heart, my forever love.’ Fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest is pictured speaking at Makhado’s memorial. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Extinction Rebellion members staged a short piece of street theatre on Cop27 Water Day at Glencairn Tidal Pool in Cape Town, demanding governments stop burning fossil fuels and move to cleaner and renewable energy. This was as more than 40 000 delegates attended the Conference of the Parties that was hoped to implement the Paris Agreement. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
Natural disaster | Residents of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal are still picking up what is left of their lives months after devastating floods hit the province in April. The floods claimed more than 400 lives and displaced more than 40 000 people. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said almost R326 million had beenallocated to rebuild and relocate those affected. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Tavern Tragedy | Questions are yet to be answered about what killed 21 children who were attending a party at Enyobeni Tavern in East London. The case against the tavern owners was postponed to April 25 to allow for further investigation. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Advocate Malesela Teffo took centre stage at the trial of the five men accused of murdering Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, making a spectacle in court. He was later removed from the roll of legal practitioners. The trial is set to resume in May Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Crowning moment | Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane handed over the Miss SA crown to Ndavi Nokeri, who won over the judges thanks to her stance on embracing every race, gender and sexuality.The 23-year-old Nokeri will represent the country on the Miss Universe stage in the US next month. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Massacre | There was carnage at the country’s taverns this year, with the most devastating being the killing of 16 patrons in Soweto. Police Minister Bheki Cele said there were more than 130 spent AK-47 cartridges at the scene. Five men have since appeared on 19 counts of murder and attempted murder. Photo: Gallo Images
Full Capacity | A cappella trio The Soil, made up of Ntsika Ngxanga, Phindo Ngxanga and Buhlebendalo Mda, entertain the crowds that came to see them perform live at Emperors Palace at the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, allowing live entertainment to resume. Photo: Tebogo Letsie/City Press
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini ascended the throne in a traditional ceremony held at KwaKhangela-mankengane Royal Palace, before President Cyril Ramaphosa officially presented him with a certificate of recognition at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The event was held under the theme Liphumile ilanga KwaZulu, meaning ‘The sun has risen on the Zulu nation’. Photo: Tebogo Letsie/City Press
Police jumped into action to arrest illegal miners following the report of the alleged rape of eight women by zama zamas at an disused mine in Gauteng. Authorities seized equipment and destroyed makeshift structures. Later, the NPA dropped charges against all 13 accused. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
