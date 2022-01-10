Police deny arresting suspects close to former MEC Msibi

NEWS

Mpumalanga police have distanced themselves from a statement attributed to provincial police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela who claims that four heavily armed suspects who are acquainted with a former provincial Cabinet member were arrested.

The statement – accompanied by photographs of the suspects with firearms – was circulated online for the past few days.

The suspects are allegedly linked to the former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs Mandla Msibi.

It reads: “The Mpumalanga provincial commissioner congratulated members of the SA Police Service from the Nelspruit Flying Squad and members of the Kaapmuiden police who, through their vigilance, were able to arrest four suspects aged between 28 and 30 in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects are said to be from KaNyamazane and the firearms are suspected to have been used in the shooting of a businessman and loan shark in Tekwane South and a young man in Lekazi.”

The statement adds:

The suspects are linked to [an incident] in KaNyamazane where their trap squad-marked security vehicle was seen partaking in a shootout in which a councillor candidate’s car was shot. An ANC-tagged car plate [with the label MJM] was found in the Toyota they were driving. The suspects said they were acquainted with the former MEC of agriculture, who is also [facing] charges of murder.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said:



I don’t know anything about this statement. It’s definitely not from us and it’s fake.

Mohlala confirmed that Manamela had issued a statement appreciating the efforts of police in their bid to arrest four male suspects for possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition, but said he had not mentioned Msibi’s name or release the suspects’ photos.



Since the arrest of Msibi and five others on double murder charges in 2021,the story has taken many twists and turns.

Read: Arrested MEC Mandla Msibi to spend the night in jail

Msibi and his co-accused allegedly shot and killed Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya on August 22 outside the Coyotes Shisa Nyama in Mbombela. Sifiso Mpila, a third victim of the shooting, survived.

Msibi has argued that his arrest was politically motivated and that he was inside the establishment and ran for cover when cover when gunshots were fired outside.

Read: ‘I have always been a target’– Mandla Msibi

Lifa Nkosi, a former councillor in ward 45, Barberton, claimed that he had been the target of the shooting. Nkosi has since been arrested and charged with the murders of off-duty police officer Detective Constable Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya and Jafta Mnisi on October 16.

Ngwenya and Mnisi were shot at the Tzaneen Tavern in Umjindi township outside Barberton.

Their murders have been linked to the political turf war between Msibi and Mpumalanga MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Vusi Mkhatshwa.

READ: Lawyer of arrested former ANC councillor in Barberton slams investigating officer

Mkhatshwa and his group of supporters have been complaining about Msibi’s influence in Barberton.

Tensions developed before the November 1 local government election last year when Msibi’s ally, Njabulo “Tshugulugu” Mkhonto, was nominated to be ward 45 councillor, and subsequently won.

Mkhonto claimed his life was in danger and sought refuge in Msibi’s home in Pienaar.