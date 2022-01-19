Provinces to fork out millions to fix storm-damaged schools

NEWS

Three schools in the Eastern Cape that were severely damaged during storms last month will not open on Wednesday as scheduled, with pupils instead being accommodated in local churches.

The three are Khaleni Senior Primary School in the Alfred Nzo district, and Zimisele Junior Secondary School and Mzongwana Junior Secondary School in the OR Tambo coastal district.

At a press briefing on Tuesday regarding the state of school readiness in the province, Education MEC Fundile Gade said that there were 95 schools in 10 districts that had sustained storm damage since last month, adding that it would cost R166 million to repair them.

The districts that have been most affected, according to Gade’s presentation, are:

Amathole west – 24 classrooms at 28 schools were damaged. Assessments concluded that repairs would cost about R44 million.

Chris Hani east – four classrooms at nine schools were affected. It would cost about R18.4 million to repair them.

Joe Gqabi – 13 classrooms at two schools were damaged. It will cost about R6.3 million to repair them.

OR Tambo coastal district – 22 classrooms at 27 schools were damaged. It would cost about R35.2 million to repair them.

OR Tambo inland district – 26 classrooms at 11 schools were damaged. It would cost about R34 million to repair them.

Alfred Nzo east – 15 classrooms in five schools were damaged. It would cost about R11 million to repair them.

Two weeks ago, the area of Mdantsane in East London also experienced heavy rainfall and floods, leaving scores of residents displaced. According to Gade’s presentation, six classrooms in four schools in the Buffalo City district, under which Mdantsane falls, were damaged.

It would cost about R4 million to repair them.

Gade said the issuing of tender documents to contractors to fix the schools had been concluded on Monday. He said the scope of work to fix the schools would vary, but all repairs were expected to be completed by June.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Several areas in KwaZulu-Natal have also been affected by heavy rain since the start of last month. On Sunday, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that 186 schools in the province had been damaged.

Mshengu said 90 of these schools needed 288 mobile classrooms for teaching and learning, and that the mobile classrooms would be provided to the schools on Monday.

He said the cost of providing the mobile classrooms would be R72 million, and that the overall estimated amount to repair all the affected schools, including the cost of the provision of the mobile classrooms, stood at R238 million.

Schools also opened on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.