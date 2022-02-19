Public hospitals, schools and big businesses owe City Power more than R7 billion

NEWS

Mining companies, big businesses as well as public hospitals and schools are among the biggest defaulters on City Power’s book.

The Johannesburg Metro Council’s power utility is owed R7.2 billion, of which R5 billion is arrears dating back three months and more, its spokesperson told City Press.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said:

Based on our customer categories, the highest defaulting customers are large power users who owe us about R2.2 billion. The second highest defaulters are businesses, including malls, that collectively owe us about R1.7 billion. Government accounts owe about R170 million.

Mangena added that government departments in arrears included schools and hospitals.



“We are continuing with the cut offs ... as you saw this week we were in Sandton and other Region E areas to ensure those businesses and government departments that owe [us for] electricity, among other services, and other rates are disconnected.”

Meanwhile, Newzroom Afrika reports that City Power cut off the power supply at the Radisson Blue in Sandton this week due to arrears.

Other defaulters then sprung into action on Wednesday, forking out R6 million owed the city of Johannesburg for unpaid rates and taxes.

Mangena said the power utility would be targeting customers throughout the city in the coming weeks.

He said the revenue collections were reinforced by Operation Buya Mthetho launched by Mayor Mpho Phalatse earlier this month.

City Power has delivered 3 773 pretermination notices to defaulting customers, of which 1 044 customers had been disconnected to date.

The operation would continue until all the money due was collected, Mangena said, adding the debt recovery would go a long was in funding service delivery.

Impact on paying customers

Paying customers are bearing the brunt of the defaulters.

Those in arrears were partly to blame for the city’s inability to upgrade and maintain critical electricity infrastructure, he said.

“The non-payments affects other customers in that it’s unfair that they contribute to the availability of electricity for everyone.”

The other burden was that there were power cuts due to illegal electrical connections and vandalised infrastructure. “Every account we cut off, we put penalties on them to ensure that they don’t repeat that. We demand at least 50% of the debt owed before we enter an arrangement, and a further 20% to 30% before any reconnection can be done.”

City Power said it encountered several challenges that impact debt collections. These included: . Some of the accounts being queried by the customers;

. Delays in resolving legal matters; . Turnaround time on resolution of queries; Violent resistance in the non-affluent areas; and . Hijacked buildings where the landlord has not reported it to the city

“Without this revenue, we cannot invest in the necessary infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply and ensure other services in the city reach those who need them,” Mangena added.



City of Tshwane

The Tshwane Metro Council has also been on a drive to disconnect non-paying customers.

It has cut the power supply at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the SA Navy offices. The SANDF owes R3 million while the Passenger Rail Agency of SA is R28.5 million in arrears.

City Press has learnt that these businesses are among the biggest defaulters: